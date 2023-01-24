ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday, 13 days after his bail hearing, after he allegedly walked around a neighborhood near Elkton while carrying a shotgun, which he is prohibited from possessing because of his criminal record, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as James D. Williams Jr., 34, of Charlestown.
The investigation leading to Williams’ arrest started at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, when a Maryland State Police trooper responded to the unit block of Pinder Avenue in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park off East Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7), west of Elkton, after a resident complained that a man holding a sawed-off shotgun had banged on the door to her residence, police said. The complainant also reported that she had seen that armed man walking around her neighborhood, police added.
When the trooper arrived, he found Williams in the front passenger’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata parked in front of the complainant’s residence and a 37-year-old woman in the driver’s seat, court records show.
The trooper noticed a shotgun shell in the front passenger door jam, when Williams was getting out of the vehicle after the trooper had instructed him and the woman to do so because he wanted to conduct pat-down searches on them, police reported. Neither Williams or the woman knew why a shotgun shell was inside the vehicle, police said, adding that Williams told the trooper that he “doesn’t own any firearms due to him being a convicted felon (who) is prohibited from owning firearms.”
When the trooper called the Maryland State Police Gun Center at approximately 11:10 p.m., an employee there confirmed that Williams is barred from possessing guns and ammunition because of felony convictions for possessing a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and for possessing a rifle/shotgun while prohibited, court records show.
Because of the initial complaint about Williams allegedly walking around the neighborhood with a shotgun and because of his restriction regarding the possession firearms, the trooper conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police reported.
While searching the vehicle’s trunk, the trooper found a disassembled Maverick Arms (Model 88) 12-gauge shotgun that had been wrapped in a white fitted bedsheet, court records allege.
“An examination of the shotgun revealed two loaded green and gold shotgun shells loaded into the magazine tube. Another loaded green and gold (shotgun shell), as well as a red and gold shotgun shell, was also located wrapped in the bedsheet next to the shotgun,” according to the charging document.
Williams is facing four criminal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a mandatory five-year sentence and a maximum 15-year penalty if convicted, according to court records. He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Information regarding why Williams was walking around the neighborhood while allegedly holding a shotgun and why he purportedly knocked on the resident’s door while allegedly armed was unavailable late Thursday afternoon.
