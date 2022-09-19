Elkton murder suspect

This photo released by the Elkton Police Department shows Mikal Djuan Keller, a 36-year-old Delaware resident who allegedly gunned down a man inside an Elkton apartment on Aug. 17. EPD investigators are asking for the public's help in finding Keller, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend last month inside an Elkton residence - in the presence of the alleged shooter's 2-year-old daughter and her mother, who is the suspect's former partner, according to police.

