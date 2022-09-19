This photo released by the Elkton Police Department shows Mikal Djuan Keller, a 36-year-old Delaware resident who allegedly gunned down a man inside an Elkton apartment on Aug. 17. EPD investigators are asking for the public's help in finding Keller, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
ELKTON — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend last month inside an Elkton residence - in the presence of the alleged shooter's 2-year-old daughter and her mother, who is the suspect's former partner, according to police.
Elkton Police Department Lt. Ronald Odom identified the suspect as Mikal Djuan Keller, 36, of the unit block of Avignon Drive in Newark, Del., over the weekend. Investigators described Keller as a black man who is 6'2 and 175 pounds. A photo of Keller issued by the police agency shows Keller with a beard. He is partially bald, with close-cropped hair, in that picture.
"We don't believe he is in this area. He has ties to Newark, Wilmington and Philadelphia," Odom said, cautioning that Keller could be "armed and dangerous" and that citizens should call authorities if they see him.
Anyone who sees Keller is urged to call 911 immediately. Moreover, anyone who knows Keller's whereabouts is asked to call the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200, ext. 5, or contact EPD Det. J. Beamer at 410-398-4200, ext. 38. Callers can remain anonymous.
Keller stands accused gunning down John Dorsey, 32, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment in the 100 block of Rudy Park, which is off Singerly Road (Route 213) on the north side of town. Keller allegedly shot Dorsey once in the head, police said. An ambulance crew transported Dorsey to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he died shortly after arriving despite life-saving efforts by EPD officers and paramedics at the shooting scene and doctors at the medical center, police added.
Within a few hours before the fatal shooting, Keller and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing over the phone, Odom said. It was a continuation of an ongoing dispute between the two, with Keller maintaining that she owed him money and him denying that the 2-year-old girl is his child, he added.
"They hadn't seen each other in a while," Odom said, noting that they had communicated over the phone a few times, however, regarding the ongoing "dispute over the paternity of the child."
After their last phone call ended sometime during the late-night hours of Aug. 16 or the early-morning hours of Aug. 17, Keller came to the Rudy Park apartment, forced his way through a rear door and went to a second-floor bedroom - where he, once again, confronted his former girlfriend over the issue, police reported.
Then he allegedly pulled a gun and shot Dorsey in the head while Keller's ex-girlfriend and daughter were a few feet away, police said. Afterward, police added, Keller fled from the residence, leaving his ex-girlfriend and daughter in the bedroom with the gravely-wounded Dorsey.
"They were all in the same room when it happened. It happened pretty quick," Odom said, before expressing relief that Keller left swiftly after fatally shooting Dorsey and that his focus did not shift to his ex-girlfriend and their toddler daughter. "It's a miracle this wasn't a triple-murder."
Odom described Dorsey as the boyfriend of Keller's ex-girlfriend. He reported that Dorsey had been staying at his girlfriend's Rudy Park residence and that he lived elsewhere.
