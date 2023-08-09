Phillip A. Fleming

CONOWINGO — An 86-year-old Conowingo man remained jailed on Wednesday morning after he allegedly torched his neighbor's 2019 BMW X3 while it was parked in the victim's driveway, marking the most recent development in what investigators described as a "long-standing dispute" between the two, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


  

