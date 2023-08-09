CONOWINGO — An 86-year-old Conowingo man remained jailed on Wednesday morning after he allegedly torched his neighbor's 2019 BMW X3 while it was parked in the victim's driveway, marking the most recent development in what investigators described as a "long-standing dispute" between the two, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The torching, which likely totaled the sport utility vehicle, occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday in the unit block of Canning House Lane, fire officials said. Video gleaned from a nearby home security camera helped investigators identify Phillip A. Fleming as the arson suspect, fire officials added.
"With the assistance of surveillance video, investigators concluded a neighbor across from the owner's home, Phillip A. Fleming, 86, trespassed onto the property and set the SUV on fire. Investigators learned that Fleming and his neighbors had a long-standing dispute, resulting in the vehicle owner's girlfriend obtaining a peace order against the octogenarian earlier this year," an MOSFM spokesperson outlined.
Court records allege that, based on the security-camera footage, Fleming walked across the street to the BMW, lit what appeared to be a match and dropped it on the SUV's driver's seat, before leaving that property and walking to the rear of his residence.
"Fleming returned a short time later, this time attempting to conceal his face with clothing. This individual was carrying a bottle of what appeared to be liquid. Fleming poured the liquid on the driver's seat through the open window, lit what appeared to be a match and dropped it on the driver's seat. Fire in the vehicle was observed immediately after Fleming dropped the match," according to a section of the charging document that details a portion of the security-camera video.
The Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit rushed to the victim's Canning House Lane residence at about 9:15 p.m., after receiving a dispatch regarding a vehicle fire, and firefighters discovered a blaze inside a BMW parked in front of the garage, according to fire officials.
"Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the vehicle's interior; however, the fire caused extensive damage that will likely result in the vehicle being a total loss," the spokesperson reported.
The intentionally-set blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the BMW, according to the charging document.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives attempted to contact Fleming, who had walked into the woods behind his home "in what was believed to be an effort to allude investigators," fire officials said. After a brief search, Fleming was located and arrested, fire officials added.
Fleming is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 and failure to comply with a peace order, according to Cecil County District Court records. Second-degree arson, which is the most serious charge against Fleming, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine if convicted.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday morning, awaiting his bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
