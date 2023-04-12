A North East Police Department patrol vehicle blocks the sole entrance to Cami Way, southwest of Elkton, on Wednesday afternoon after a knifeman reportedly stabbed two people at a home on that residential road and then fled, triggering a manhunt in that area.
ELKTON - A search for a man who allegedly stabbed two people multiple times at a residence in a community near Elkton on Wednesday afternoon ended some three hours later, when law enforcement officers captured the suspect after he emerged from a patch of woods close to where the incident occurred, according to an MSP spokesman.
"We have him in custody now," said MSP 1st Sgt. Joseph Catalano, who serves as second-in-command at the agency's North East Barrack.
Catalano further reported that an MSP trooper and a North East Police Department officer arrested the suspect at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, after spotting him when he walked out of the woods near the Woodcrest Shores community where the double stabbing had occurred.
The MSP trooper and the NEPD officer who captured the suspect were among numerous law enforcement officers that participated in the manhunt, which lasted approximately three hours and also involved specially-trained tracking dogs and their K9 unit handlers.
As of Wednesday night, with the investigation ongoing, MSP officials had not released the name of the suspect. Nor had they released the names of the victims - a man and a woman whom paramedics transported from the stabbing scene to the hospital. Information on their medical conditions also was unavailable, as of Wednesday night.
"This is definitely an isolated incident," Catalano said, referring to the circumstances surrounding the double stabbing, which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the unit block of Cami Way off Plum Creek Road, which is a short distance from connecting Oldfield Point Road and is several miles southwest of Elkton.
In addition to paramedics, MSP troopers and detectives were at the scene, as were assisting Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies. NEPD officers also worked at the scene, including one who blocked the sole entrance to Cami Way with his patrol vehicle.
Police also reportedly issued a shelter-in-place directive to residents who live on Cami Way and the nearby surrounding area of that community, after the suspect fled from the scene of the stabbing and was on the loose.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this double stabbing and the suspect in custody become available.
