ELKTON — A man is facing six criminal charges after he allegedly fired a stolen handgun into the ground — near several people outside an Elkton-area residence — and then choked his father, causing him to go limp, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The handgun allegedly discharged by the suspect — Tyler Jacob Butler, who turned 20 on July 18 — had been reported stolen 23 years ago, court records show.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brett Stairiker responded to Butler’s shared residence in the 300 block of Carters Mill Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a dispatch regarding a “physical domestic in progress,” police reported.
“Deputy Stairiker arrived and through further investigation determined that Tyler Jacob Butler had discharged a handgun into the ground in close proximity to multiple people,” court records allege.
After firing the weapon, Butler purportedly “disposed of the firearm” inside the residence and then attacked his 43-year-old father, punching him, police reported. Then Butler applied a chokehold on his father, causing him to go limp, according to the charging document. At that point, a 25-year-old-man whose last name also is Butler noticed the suspect strangling the father and intervened, court records show.
That man punched Butler in the head, causing him to release his chokehold, and then he attempted to pin the suspect to the ground while the father tried to recover, police said. The two men started wrestling in the driveway while the father went inside the house and called 911, police added. The father went back outside, announced that he had called the police and then left the property, court records show. At that point, the man who had intervened released Butler, who, in turn, went into the residence, court records show.
During the on-scene investigation, deputies went into the residence and found the handgun that Butler allegedly had discharged in the driveway, police reported. While running a computer check on the handgun’s serial number, investigators determined that the firearm had been reported stolen to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack on Sept. 1, 2000, exactly 23 years ago on Friday, court records indicate.
Butler is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and five misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen firearm and theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $1,500, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which indicate that Retired Cecil County District Court Judge Stephen J. Baker presided over that proceeding.
