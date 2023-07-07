NORTH EAST - Investigators have arrested a man who allegedly gunned down a couple inside their residence near North East last weekend during a home-invasion-style robbery, after an eyewitness identified him as the shooter, according to court records and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Cecil County District Court records allege that the double-murder suspect - Jordan Patrick Perry, 26, of Aberdeen - fatally shot Christopher Blaine Thomas, 46, and his live-in girlfriend, Ashley Dove Brown, inside the couple's home in the 100 block of Bethel Church Road at an unspecified time over the weekend. Court records indicate that Brown turned 34 on Saturday, one day after the discovery of her body and that of Thomas.
A family member discovered the bodies of Thomas and Brown in a rear bedroom on Sunday morning after going to the Bethel Church Road property out of concern because she had been unable to reach the couple, police said. That relative called 911 at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, prompting CCSO deputies and detectives to respond to the scene, police added.
The deadly home-invasion occurred less than one week after Perry had been released from the Cecil County Detention Center on a violation-of-probation charge relating to a drug case, according to CCSO Lt. Michael Zack, an agency spokesman who noted that the double murder wasn't a random incident.
"The suspect and the victims were very familiar with each other. Before his last incarceration stint, he (Perry) resided with them," Zack told the Cecil Whig.
The two bodies were transported from the double-murder scene to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, where autopsies revealed that Thomas and Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Their deaths were ruled homicides, police added.
During a court-approved search of the Bethel Church Road residence, investigators found and seized "multiple brass and silver 9mm casings near the victims," according to the charging document.
"The investigation determined that a .25 caliber handgun Christopher Blaine Thomas had recently obtained for protection was missing from inside the residence, as well as both victims' cell phones. Drawers of storage bins in the bedroom were open and empty and appeared that they had been opened after the victims (suffered) their injuries," the lead investigator, CCSO Det. Cpl. William Sewell, outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Police reported that four other people were present during the deadly incident, including one who identified Perry as the person who fatally shot Thomas and Brown. To avoid compromising the ongoing investigation, CCSO officials declined to provide information about the eyewitness and the other three people who were present.
"We have identified all four of those people, including the eyewitness, and have talked to them. They are being cooperative," Zack said, before qualifying, "The investigation is ongoing and there is a potential for more arrests. We will be consulting with the State's Attorney's Office."
Court records also indicate that, through the investigation, CCSO detectives determined that Perry "had been back and forth between Cecil County and (his) Aberdeen residence several days after the incident."
CCSO investigators arrested Perry at his Aberdeen residence early Friday morning, according to court records, which list home invasion, first-degree burglary, theft and two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder as some of the 18 charges filed against him.
Perry remained in the county jail on no bond Friday morning while awaiting his bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
