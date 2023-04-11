This security-camera photo shows a masked man who robbed a Cecilton convenience store at gunpoint in October. On Wednesday, some five months later, Maryland State Police detectives arrested the suspect after identifying him at some point during the five-month-long investigation.
CECILTON — A man who allegedly robbed a Cecilton convenience store at gunpoint in October is in custody after Maryland State Police detectives arrested him on Wednesday, ending a five-month-long investigation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Wayne Donald Yurcovic II, 41, of Elkton.
Yurcovic is facing 13 criminal charges, seven of which are felonies, including theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and two counts each of armed robbery and first-degree assault, court records show. Yurcovic remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, six days after his arrest and bail review hearing.
Information regarding how and when MSP investigators developed Yurcovic as the armed robbery suspect and where they arrested him on Wednesday (April 5) was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
The charging document indicates that the incident started outside the Royal Farms in the 200 block of North Bohemia Avenue at 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 27, when the suspect, who had been “hiding in the shadows,” approached a male employee after he had walked out of the store and headed to his parked vehicle.
Pointing a handgun at that employee, the suspect ordered the worker to place his cell phone on the vehicle and to raise his hands in the air, police said. The gunman then instructed the employee to reenter the store, where he ordered a female clerk to give him all the money from the cash register, police added.
When the female employee “question what the suspect meant,” he brandished his gun so she could see it, according to court records, which further allege that the suspect pointed the firearm at her back after she had turned around to walk to the cash register.
While the female employee was at the cash register, the gunman walked behind the counter and removed a large box of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $3,244, police said. At about the same time, police added, the female clerk removed $216 from the cash register and handed it to the gunman, obliging his demand.
The gunman left the store at 12:47 a.m., some five minutes after the incident started, and fled from the property while carrying the box of cigarettes, court records allege.
Within hours after the armed robbery had occurred, MSP officials reported that the suspect had concealed his face with either a mask or a piece of fabric and that a store surveillance camera had videotaped the incident, allowing investigators to glean photos from it, according to Cecil Whig archives.
MSP detectives posted a security-camera picture of the suspect, along with some basic information about the robbery, on the North East Barrack’s Facebook page shortly after the incident and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.
