NORTH EAST — Linda was relaxing on the front porch at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 23), when she heard her husband’s cell phone ring inside their North East-area home and then his anxious voice demanding, “What are you talking about? Who are you?”
He put the phone on speaker, after Linda had rushed into the house to find out what was going on, and that’s when the unknown voice on the other end informed them that he had “taken” their 50-year-old daughter. The caller then instructed Linda, 75, and her 78-year-old husband to remain on the call on speaker; to not contact anyone — especially police — and to get $1,000 in $100 bills if they wanted to see their daughter alive.
“He asked, ‘Is your daughter’s life worth $1,000 to you?’” Linda recalled.
Shaken but still unsure that this was real, Linda asked to speak to her daughter. Surprisingly, the caller obliged. The sound heard next was chilling, convincing Linda and her husband to do whatever the caller asked them to do.
“It was my daughter’s voice. I know my daughter’s voice. She said, ‘Please help me. I’m so scared.’ She was sobbing really hard. I felt like I was going to throw up. My mind was going around and around,” Linda said.
When the caller got back on the phone, he told the couple that he recently had been released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence. He told Linda and her husband that he would be driving around while they followed his upcoming orders.
“He said, ‘I have a gun to her head. I don’t want to hurt her, but I will if you don’t follow my directions’. He told us, ‘I just gave her a bottle of water to get her to calm down’,” Linda remembered.
THE RANSOMAfter withdrawing $1,000 from their nearby bank, the couple made the short drive to the Food Lion at the North East Station shopping center, where the caller had directed them to go to wire money to an address in Mexico that he had given them.
“When I heard Mexico, I thought they were going to use my daughter for sex trafficking. All sorts of thoughts were in my head,” Linda said.
As they made their way into the Food Lion, however, Linda started reflecting on some of the incongruent comments that the caller had made. She also started wondering why he didn’t say other things that would be indicative of a kidnapper keeping tabs on people delivering a ransom. She started considering that this situation was a hoax aimed at fleecing her and her husband.
“He asked me how far the Food Lion is away from the Lowe’s, which he would have known if he were in the area, watching us. He didn’t ask for the make and model of the vehicle we were in, so he could identify us. Even though he told us to get $1,000, he told us to wire only $985 so his boss would know that it was us. He never mentioned a boss before then,” Linda listed.
Contrasting the caller’s stated demand that the couple remain inconspicuous, according to Linda, “He also told us to explain to the (wire service) employee that we were wiring the money to friends who were vacationing in Mexico and decided to stay longer than planned because they were having so much fun. It seemed like way too much information to be giving out, especially if you were trying not to be memorable.”
So Linda slipped away from her husband, who was still on the line with the caller, and she asked her two grandsons via text messages, “Where is your mother?”
“They texted me right back and said she’s on the couch,” Linda said, adding that sigh-inducing relief washed over her.
So Linda discreetly showed her husband the grandsons’ texts. She then told the caller that they would have to drive to a Western Union, about 10 minutes away from there, because the Food Lion does not offer wire service. Instead, however, Linda and her husband made the short drive across Route 40 to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack. Linda stayed back momentarily, speaking with the caller on the line, while her husband went inside the barrack and explained what was taking place to a trooper.
“When I walked into the barrack, I said, ‘Would you like to talk to a state trooper,?’ and he hung up,” Linda said.
My husband called the caller ID number on the screen and he heard this recorded message: “This number is no longer in service.”
THE SCAMLinda and her husband almost fell victims to one of the latest phone scams reported recently in Cecil County, according to MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirshner, who is commander of the agency’s North East Barrack.
“There are two phone scams out there right now. We’ve had a few reported,” Kirschner said. “One involves the caller posing as a police officer and saying that a family member, by name, has been arrested and that they need to send money to get them out of jail.”
The telltale sign of that scam: “We never collect money from people — ever,” Kirschner said, referring to MSP and all other law enforcement agencies. Along those lines, the court system doesn’t collect money by phone.
The other phone scam involves a caller posing as a kidnapper demanding ransom — like the one Linda and her husband encountered on Aug. 23. Those scammers often use computer technology to duplicate the voices of the people they claim to have kidnapped, making each situation seem real. And that creates great fear, which, in turn, can cause a victim to follow every instruction given by the purported kidnapper seeking a ransom.
“There are so many open sources out there on social media. Chances are good that there is a video somewhere of someone in your family on social media,” Kirschner said.
He further explained that the scammers use computer technology to sample a person’s voice taken from a social media site and then make it say sentences that would fit into ransom-call situations. The scammers also do some research regarding whom to call for ransom and the geography of the area where the targeted people live.
Kirschner commented, “It’s unfortunate that people are taking advantage of all these advances in technology.”
Linda whole-heartedly agreed.
“He had every angle covered — don’t get off the phone, don’t contact anyone and so forth. He knew places like Food Lion and Lowe’s, so it seemed like he was watching our every move — but he was probably somewhere far away, maybe even in a different country, looking at a Google map of North East,” Linda outlined.
But what brought Linda and her husband to the edge — and almost made them jump, as far as sending the caller a ransom — was the computer-generated sound of their daughter speaking through sobs on Aug. 23, as if she were in the presence of a kidnapper.
“It was a scam, but it seemed so real. It happened about a week ago and I’m still having trouble sleeping. I keep hearing my daughter’s voice, crying over the phone,” said Linda, who requested that the Cecil Whig publish a detailed account of what happened to her and her husband — to caution other residents about the phone scam — and that their last name not be used in this article because they still remain ill at ease after experiencing it.
