CECIL COUNTY — Seven members selected to serve on the Cecil County Police Accountability Board (CCPAB) and the Cecil County Administrative Charging Committee (CCACC) have been confirmed by the council during Tuesday night’s legislative session.
Five of the seven selected members will serve on the CCPAB and two will serve on the CCACC.
The resolution outlining the appointment of the seven members, Resolution Number 70-2022, also includes language regarding payment of the seven members. Originally, members of the CCPAB and the CCACC were set “to receive a rate not to exceed $300 dollars per day of service.”
After discussion amongst the council in regards to what the definition of “a day of service is,” if they should even pay board members and if it is fiscally responsible to pay members given that the time required for the positions is unknown – the council unanimously passed an amendment to the resolution setting a base salary for each position.
“The original $300 a day, we don’t have a whole lot of control over that and we don’t know what things are going to look like,” said Council President Jackie Gregory. “This could take a lot of time and we could end up spending $15,000 per person on one of these boards and to start out, that could be a little bit much so by putting a set amount, it gives us a bit more control and we can change it in future years if we need to.”
The amendment states that members of the CCPAB will receive $1,500 per fiscal year that will be paid quarterly. CCACC members will receive $3,000 per fiscal year that is paid quarterly and members that serve on both the CCPAB and the CCACC will receive $4,500 per fiscal year, also paid quarterly.
The $1,500 pay difference between the CCPAB and the CCACC is because of the difference in responsibilities each board has, according to County Attorney Lawrence Scott.
“The PAB is more analytical on a larger scale where they are analyzing the trends in crime and law enforcement and reporting back on that and they aren’t doing individual investigations on officers or incidents, they are doing a trend analysis and their goal is to work with law enforcement to help create trust with the community on a larger scale,” said Scott.
Although the responsibilities of the CCPAB are not limited to just trend analysis, Scott noted that the responsibilities of the CCACC require a bit more involvement, as CCACC members will conduct investigations into complaints, make decisions on proper discipline, attend court hearings, analyze body cam footage, etc.
Currently, it is unclear how many members of the CCPAB will also serve on the CCACC. Of the five member makeup of the CCACC, it is required that the county executive appoint two civilian members, the CCPAB appoint two civilian members and the CCPAB chairperson must either serve on both boards or designate someone to represent them on the CCACC.
If the chairperson of the CCPAB decides to not serve on both boards and the CCPAB decides to appoint two civilian members from outside of the CCPAB, then the CCACC and CCPAB can be two separate boards with no duplication of members. The decision of who the CCPAB will decide to appoint to the CCACC will occur at their first meeting – which has yet to receive a set date and time.
Both the votes on the confirmation of the members and the amendments to the resolution passed unanimously 4-0, with Gregory choosing to abstain from both votes.
“These candidates, their records, their history all stand on their own and they are exceptional people but since I have a personal relationship with one of the nominees, I am going to abstain from this vote,” said Gregory prior to the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.