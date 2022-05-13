RISING SUN — The future of Plumpton Park Zoo literally relies on location, location, location.
The zoo’s water supply has become contaminated and – since the non-profit is not on its own land – there’s a chance it may be forced to move.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo on Telegraph Road near Rising Sun town limits approached that town’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday night with a plea for help.
“We have three wells,” Lacovara said. Ranging in depth from 70- to 400-feet, she said all three have troubling levels of nitrate contamination.
“Right now the baby animals get bottled water,” she told the elected body. That’s because nitrates affect infants the most. However, with more than 200 animals calling Plumpton Park Zoo home, Lacovara said the daily water needs are high.
“Some of the animals have pools and we refill water bowls two to three times a day,” she said. “That’s a lot of water.”
Right now the options are few and costly, she said. Digging new wells is not among them.
“Filtration will cost us $10- to $15 grand up to a reverse-osmosis system, which we’re looking at $100,000 or more,” she said.
As for the location, Lacovara said she does not know where the zoo could move. Since Cheryl and her husband Nicholas took over Plumpton Park Zoo in August 2010, the couple has invested in larger enclosures, improved enrichment and an overall better zoo experience including the Edward C. Plumstead Giraffe Conservation Center.
“We want to stay,” she said. “We’re asking for help. We know Rising Sun has a way.”
“What can we do to potentially alleviate the water problem?” asked Commissioner Augie Pierson.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said Rising Sun can draw up to 1 million gallons of water per day from its Chester Water Authority distribution line.
“We’re only using about 160,000 gallons per day,” Bonenberger said. “We can extend our water line.”
Lacovara pointed out that Rising Sun already benefits from the zoo because the staff there is ready with suggestions for visitors seeking such information as restaurants and other nearby attractions.
“At least 110,000 people visit us each year,” she said. “The town is benefiting from our draw.”
With the water line connection, Plumpton Park Zoo could request annexation into town, with the pipeline providing the contiguous connection required by the Maryland Department of Planning.
“If we were to figure out how to enter into a public-private partnership they could get Maryland Department of Natural Resources funds as part of a town park,” Bonenberger said.
Commissioner Dave Warnick said that’s already being done in Maryland.
“I don’t think people know that the Maryland Zoo is part of the Baltimore City park system,” he said. The city operates that zoo on property leased to it by the state. Other Maryland towns such as Salisbury and Thurmont also have zoos within its park systems. “So such an arrangement is not unusual.”
Right now lawyers are in charge of the property debate, Lacovara said.
“We are trying to push through and get the inheritance Mr. Plumstead promised us,” she told the board. Plumstead gave them a 20-year commercial lease in 2011 but put the property in his will for the zoo to continue, which has since been changed. Plumstead died in Dec. 2018.
“We want the community to know what’s going on,” she said, adding she hopes that Plumstead’s partner, Sam Conner, will sell the property to the zoo. That’s another way the town could help, with funding or links to grants toward that end.
Lacovara said they would like to get Plumpton Park Zoo aligned with an organization such as The Association of Zoos and Aquariums or The Zoological Association of America and is working with national experts to launch an artificial insemination program for the conservation of giraffes. However, the location and the water issue is making all that secondary.
“We want to be on the cutting edge in research for giraffes,” Lacovara said. “We want to do AI and get that genetic diversity.”
That, she said, would be useful to all zoos with giraffe populations.
“If we are successful everyone will want to come here and see a giraffe born from AI,” she said. “That would put Rising Sun on the map.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.