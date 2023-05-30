RISING SUN — Plumpton Park Zoo announced last week that Annabelle the giraffe had been found dead in her stall inside the Edward Plumstead Giraffe Education Center at the zoo on Telegraph Road.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our beloved giraffes, Annabelle. Our team has been deeply saddened by this loss, as we know many of you have come to love and appreciate our giraffe conservation efforts just as much as we have,” reads a statement issued by Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo.
Lacovara said Annabelle had been in treatment for the past eight months for treatment-resistant parasites but, when zoo cameras last saw the 7-year-old giraffe the night before, she was eating and showed no signs of distress. When zoo staff arrived May 23, they found the animal unresponsive. Preliminary necropsy results indicate Annabelle died from a cardiac event, according to Dr. Catherine Lacovara. She is awaiting pathology reports for a definitive cause of death.
Annabelle came to Plumpton Park Zoo in May 2018 with the hope that she and Jimmie would mate. That never happened and Jimmie — at the age of 25 — had to be euthanized in November 2021 due to increasing health issues from a foot infection he had before the Lacovaras took over Plumpton Park in 2010.
Kazar arrived in December 2021; a new male giraffe and companion for Annabelle. Again there was hope that there would be baby reticulated giraffes at Plumpton Park Zoo. Other zoos and conservation groups came alongside the local zoo to train the staff to work with these endangered animals to aid in the process.
Giraffes are herd animals. Plumpton Park Zoo held a number of fundraisers to get a companion for Jimmie and worked quickly to get a companion for Annabelle when Jimmie passed.
Cheryl Lacovara said Tuesday that she and staff members are still processing the loss and she was having trouble talking about it without becoming emotional.
“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time of mourning,” said Lacovara. “Annabelle’s passing has affected all staff.”
Meanwhile, Annabelle’s room mate is being coddled, which she said also helps the staff mourn.
“Kazar is getting tons of extra enrichment,” she said.
While the easy answer is to get another female giraffe, Lacovara said that’s going to be a long term project.
“A male giraffe costs $50,000 to $60,000. Females are $300,000 and up,” she said.
“Annabelle was an important part of our conservation efforts,” the statement reads. Plumpton Park makes regular donations to international conservation efforts in Africa to save the reticulated giraffe. That comes in part from the giraffe feeding station at the zoo.
“We are also taking every measure to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our animals, as we understand that they are not just animals, but important members of our zoo family... We will continue to honor Annabelle’s memory by providing the best possible care to all the animals in our care and by creating a safe and welcoming environment for our visitors to enjoy.”
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.