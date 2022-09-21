NORTH EAST — Construction on the new North East High and Middle Schools building will soon begin, marking the start of Cecil County Public Schools’ ambitious plan to combine the two schools under one roof.
The proposed project is expected to cost $178 million. The state will fund 66 percent of the cost, and the district will fund the other 34 percent.
“There are multiple opportunities for the community of North East and Cecil County to use this facility,” Chuck Simpers, director of CCPS facilities, said. “It will be brand new, state of the art.”
The project – which will consist of two phases – is scheduled for the summer of 2023 and will take six years to complete.
The proposed first phase is set to begin in June 2023 with students planned to move into the new building in August 2026.
“We’re currently envisioning building it in two phases,” Paul Bradshaw, an architect with Grim and Parker, said. “With this, phase one really comprises middle school, PE, administration, etc. Then phase two being the auditorium, performing arts wings, and high school.”
The second phase of the project will be from August 2026 to December 2029.
The new building will be built off Irishtown Road, where the high school is currently located, and is expected to be around 285,000 square ft in size.
“There will be a state of the art auditorium that will fit approximately 1,000 to 1,200 seats,” Simpers said.
Other features at the new school include multiple walking paths for community use, as well as multiple gymnasiums for the students.
According to Simpers, they will be knocking down the current North East high school to make room for a brand new athletic complex for the new school.
Also, a green area outside of the school between the middle and high school wings will be built to promote communication and bonding between all grade levels.
“There will be plenty of opportunity for some interaction as one community school,” Simpers said.
