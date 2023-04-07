Officials stand in the kitchen area of a renovated duplex, single bedroom unit for a tour of the type of housing conditions HELP USA is offering homeless veterans as part of the Veterans Village at Perry Point.
The Chief Strategy Officer of HELP USA Stephen Mott (left) and the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs Anthony Woods (right) walk along an open field on the Perry Point campus as part of a tour for the Veterans Village.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath (left), Delegate Kevin Hornberger (center) and Delegate Mike Griffith (right) listen to an introduction by HELP USA before a tour.
The Chief Strategy Officer of HELP USA, Stephen Mott, introduces Phase I and plans for Phase II of the Veterans Village at Perry Point.
The Secretary for the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs introduces himself before touring Perry Point.
The Secretary for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Jacob Day introduces himself before touring Perry Point.
Delegate Kevin Hornberger makes remarks regarding the Veterans Village at Perry Point.
Officials gather on a bus to tour the Perry Point Veterans Village.
Officials walk into a renovated duplex, single bedroom unit for a tour of the type of housing conditions HELP USA is offering homeless veterans as part of the Veterans Village at Perry Point.
Officials gather after touring the Perry Point Veterans Village.
PERRY POINT — Non-profit developer HELP USA, which works to combat homelessness, is moving to expand its Perry Point Veterans Village by 75 units in Phase II of its ‘Help Perry Point’ program.
The HELP Perry Point project provides homeless veterans and their families with housing on the Perry Point VA hospital campus. Phase I, which was completed in 2018, renovated 42 original structures that were built in 1918 and contains 66 one-bedroom units, eight two bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.
Phase II, similar to Phase I, will feature 22 new duplexes broken down into one-bedroom units, 11 existing facilities rehabilitated and turned into one-bedroom units, one new three-bedroom unit and nine rehabilitated three bedroom units as well as a recreational center, a fitness center and on-site laundry.
“I am a big proponent of this project,” said Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R-35B). “Having this property sit idle when it could help so many people is a crime which is why we are here today- to expedite this process and get as many people help and a place to live as possible.”
The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Jacob Day, the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs Anthony Woods, Delegate Hornberger, Delegate Michael Griffith (R-35A) and Perryville town Mayor Matt Roath were among many to tour the Veterans Village Monday.
The tour, led by the Chief Strategy Officer for HELP USA Stephen Mott, showed the progress HELP USA has made in turning the campus into a community.
“It is gratifying to be standing here five years after this project opened and to be able to see the lives people are creating in this space that was empty lots and falling down houses five years ago,” said Mott.
Mott explained how one of the main focuses of the Veterans Village is to build a sense of community by maintaining a neighborly feel in each unit.
“You will notice that the houses are oriented toward each other and the idea of this design is that with the front porches facing each other, it creates community,” said Mott. “This is a great place for veterans to live, for veterans to get services and for a vibrant community.”
The construction of Phase II has been approved but cannot begin until a $3 million gap in funding is filled which Hornberger said will potentially be filled by state subsidies and donations.
