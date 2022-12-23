By Maryland law speed cameras must be within a school zone and any revenue from a municipal infraction must be used on public safety concerns. The cameras on Aiken Avenue in Perryville are expected to go live this week, but will only issue warnings for 30 days.
By Maryland law speed cameras must be within a school zone and any revenue from a municipal infraction must be used on public safety concerns. The cameras on Aiken Avenue in Perryville are expected to go live this week, but will only issue warnings for 30 days.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Warning signs lead up to the RedSpeed USA speed camera on Aiken Avenue in Perryville. Violators will get a warning for the first 30 days, then a $40 municipal infraction.
PERRYVILLE — Police chief Robert Nitz surprised the mayor and commissioners recently when sharing statistics from a study of traffic traveling on Aiken Avenue.
As Perryville prepares to launch its RedSpeed USA camera system along that thoroughfare Nitz asked the board to guess what the average speed was of the 3,500 vehicles that a study recorded in a six hour period. While members of the board guessed higher, almost all vehicles were at an average of 24 miles per hour, which is allowed in the 25 mile per hour zone. The chief said a mobile speed trailer enforcement system did the computerized study.
“There was one going 57,” Nitz said, noting that signs and cameras have been up for weeks warning of camera enforcement in the offing. “The cameras are having their intended effect.”
“On January 2 the cameras will go live,” Nitz said. “That will start the 30 days.”
During that grace period, vehicle owners will get a letter warning of a speed infraction. After 30 days is when tickets will be issued.
Maryland law requires the cameras be set up within a school zone, which is a radius of a half mile of a school. Vehicles traveling above the posted limit on a state road will trip a camera, which will take a picture of the car and its license plate. The owner of the vehicle would then receive a notice of a $40 municipal infraction. The system costs the town very little and it would receive the majority of each infraction, unlike a speeding ticket, in which the town gets nothing.
Nitz announced that the cameras now connected to power in anticipation of going live next month. That led the mayor and commissioners to a discussion of how to spend the revenue.
“Most of the funds have to be used for public safety,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling. Commissioner Robert Taylor said there is a long list of what can be deemed public safety and not just in law enforcement.
“It can be tripping hazards on sidewalks, or fixing crosswalks,” he said.
“We could even use them to install street lights on River Road,” suggested George Patchell, town administrator.
Mayor Matt Roath wondered if the town could put the funds into savings.
“What is the time frame in which we have to designate the funds? Can we squirrel them away for three years?” Roath said.
Roath said these first months of revenue could give the town an idea of what to expect, especially as work begins to strike a new budget for the Fiscal year starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.