PERRYVILLE — Perryville’s newest coffee shop, tattoo parlor and music venue all share the same roof after Grounded Coffee Co. held its ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday.
The multifaceted business owned by Ryan Del Gallo, Bobby Windsor and Chris Mullins, occupies a former auto dealership in Perryville along Route 40. The former showroom has been turned into a coffee shop, the maintenance garage has been turned into a music venue and the former offices are the tattoo parlor where artists Justin Holcombe and Jen Anderson operate.
Mullins said that the idea for the venture stemmed from the creative business mindset he shares with each of his friends.
“This is like an art form for us,” Mullins said. “The creative process for starting a business and getting it off the ground is our art.”
But Grounded Coffee Co. isn’t Mullins’ first shot at creating a community-based coffee shop in Cecil County, as he also owns Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East.
Similar to Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co., all of the coffee at Grounded Coffee Co. is brewed from freshly roasted Colombian Supremo coffee beans — the highest grade coffee beans from Columbia.
Currently, Grounded Coffee Co. only offers coffee and baked goods. Owners say that they are currently working on a breakfast and lunch menu and customers should anticipate the launch of their food menu before the end of the year.
“We have a lot of stuff coming. We are just getting started,” Del Gallo said.
After Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, Grounded Coffee Co. held their Cecil Summer Fest event which featured numerous performing artists, food, drink and a variety of other activities. The event is one of many that the owners say they plan to host.
“We have ideas for concerts, comedy shows, car shows and more,” Mullins said. “We are going to keep working to see what else we can do to provide more for the community.”
