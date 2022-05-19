At last year's Community Cook Out, Perryville Police Lt. Mike Reno serves hot off the grill burgers and hot dogs to visitors.
At last year's Community Cook Out this couple tried their hand at Ladder Golf. The Cook Out returns this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
PERRYVILLE — Perryville's Community Cook Out gets a little bit bigger each year, and this year the event will not disappoint.
"This is for anybody and everybody," said Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach Program.
This is the third year for the Community Cook Out and the second time it has been held at the police headquarters.
The Community Cook Out is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Perryville Police Department, 2 Town Center Drive. Hosted by PPD and OP, Hemling said there will be a lot to see, do and eat.
"We'll have free burgers and dogs, face painting, a selfie wall, yard games and a video game truck," Hemling said.
A DJ will provide beats throughout the day, so feel free to dance or sing along.
Hemling said there will also be tours of the police station and Community Fire Company of Perryville will have equipment there to be explored.
Robert Nitz, chief of Rising Sun's police department, said his officers will be manning the grill and doing the cooking again on Saturday.
There will also be safety checks and help with installing child safety seats in vehicles.
However, Nitz said on the tours of his department the public finds one area more interesting than all the others.
"The cell areas," he said, adding it's probably more a curiosity than anything else.
For his department, Nitz said events like this are more important than all the activities and food.
He called it a way "to keep the community engaged and in constant communication between the police and the public we serve."
"This strengthens the bonds within the community,"Nitz said.
