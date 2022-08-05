PERRYVILLE — Changes have been made to the rules to rent Lower Ferry Park so potential renters can decide for themselves just how much of the nearly 2-acre park along Roundhouse Drive is needed.
The mayor and commissioners approved Resolution 2022-11, which allows for the rental of all or half of the park.
“This would allow 5th Company Brewing to rent part of the park for spill out,” said Dianna Battaglia, Director of Planning and Economic Development.
Leah Ido, general manager of the brew pub set to open Saturday told the town that her staff would make sure that customers stayed in the allotted area and stayed respectful of others in the park.
“We want to show the town we can earn everyone’s trust,” Ido said.
Battaglia said whoever rents any portion of Lower Ferry would need to fill out the forms and pay the proper fees, then get approval from the elected board. She suggested that 5th Company should submit several months worth of events at one time.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey liked that idea, suggesting the forms be submitted quarterly.
“I move to approve it for August through October with it to be revisited,” Linkey said; a move that was approved by the board.
The resolution also spells out the costs with a rental of the entire park for a free event being $300 and $150 for half. The cost for ticketed events is based on the number of tickets to be sold, starting at $1,500.
Fees are typically waived for non profit organizations.
