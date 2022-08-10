PERRYVILLE — Saturday marked the long awaited grand opening of 5th Company Brewing at 325 Front St. in Perryville.
The family-owned brewery was kickstarted by a ribbon cutting ceremony headlined by the Phillips family and Perryville Mayor Matt Roath.
Brandon Phillips, one of the owners of 5th Company Brewing, hopes that they will become a destination spot in downtown Perryville.
“We hope to be an anchor for the town, as well as the regional hub for breweries in general,” Phillips said.
5th Company, named for the Revolutionary War militia raised by Col. John Rodgers (the owner of the nearby historic Rodgers Tavern), features a wide variety of beers, ranging from the Kentucky Common Ale named ‘Ceciltucky Common’ to ‘The Streak’, described as a Mexican-style Lager in the vein of Corona or Modelo. The brewhouse also offers craft cocktails and a selection of wine from Broken Spoke Winery.
Along with beer, 5th Company offers a number of brewery staples like burgers, tacos and beer cheese with pretzels. At the grand opening on Saturday, food trucks set up outside the building.
Roath feels that the opening of 5th Company Brewing is the first step in the regrowth or ‘renaissance’ of downtown Perryville.
“We have big plans for down here. This was the first step,” Roath said. “I’m not kidding when it comes down to my excitement for businesses, this one and Great Wolf Lodge are on par. The sky’s the limit.”
Zach Haggerty, co-head brewer, is happy to get the process started on serving the community.
“We are happy to bring beer to the people of Cecil County,” Haggerty said.
Donna Bogari, a resident of Perryville, is excited to finally have a brewery in her hometown.
“Perryville is such a great town,” Bogari said. “It’s on the water. There’s so much history here. It’s exciting to actually have a brewery incorporate that history into their business as well.”
According to Phillips, the beer is not the only thing that will attract people to their brewery.
“Well I think that this is sort of a multi-venue space,” Phillips said. “We’re diverse, we have a task wall, we have a large event space where we plan things like boxing, wrestling, concerts and comedy.”
