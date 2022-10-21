PERRYVILLE — Perryville town officials have agreed to pay for a study of the town’s water rates – which has not been done since 2017 – after it was discovered the current formula does not address larger capacity customers.
“It was a 50-year-old formula,” Ralph Ryan, Perryville’s town engineer, explained to the mayor and commissioners. “We came up with a model based on meter size and flow.”
Ryan said he used the American Water Works Association manual for supply factors and water rates for lines 8-inches and above. While residential customers are connected to the municipal water supply via a 5/8-inch line, Perryville is preparing to connect Great Wolf Lodge to a 10-inch line. The current water rate formula only goes to a 6-inch line according to George Patchell, town administrator.
“So I asked Ralph to look at the rate structure and he found the discrepancy,” Patchell said. That discrepancy means a customer with a 4-inch line is only paying $938 for water that should cost $4,000.
“This is not saying we’re undercharging but, according to this, we are undercharging,” Ryan said.
Perryville is currently supporting its enterprise funds with money from the general fund, Patchell said. By law, these enterprise funds, which come from customers connected to those systems for water and sewer, must be used only for that infrastructure.
The town is deep into a project to expand its water treatment system including the purchase of filtration cassettes from a company in Hungary. While Great Wolf Lodge expects to open in August 2023, the water treatment upgrade won’t be online until this time next year. Until that expansion is online, the current water system will have to operate 20 hours per day to keep up with demand from the resort.
“We need a study on a rate structure,” Patchell said. “We need to see how larger meters will affect our enterprise fund, how a 10-inch meter and the revenue generated will allow us to reduce the amount we are spending to uphold the enterprise fund and put money back into the general fund.”
NextGen, a civil engineering firm specializing in water resources, will perform that study, Patchell said, noting that Cecil County, Elkton and Rising Sun have used the company for the same with success.
Mayor Matt Roath thanked Ryan and Patchell for their work but then turned to the commissioners and asked why they were unaware of the discrepancy.
“At this point we have a water park coming here and we don’t know what they’re paying,” Roath said. “The idea that we don’t have a rate structure ready for this user is incompetence.”
“We are giving a discount to large water users on the backs of our residents,” he added.
Commissioner Christina Aldridge noted that Roath has been in office himself since May 2021 and he also did nothing about the rate structure.
“I won’t sit here and be lectured to,” Aldridge said.
Patchell diffused the situation by redirecting to the issue at hand.
“Our goal is to make sure we are providing accurate rates up to a 12-inch line,” Patchell said. “We are going to do a study, take into account the larger meter customer and how it affects the enterprise fund.”
He noted the town can use emergency procurement procedures to obtain the funding for the study “so we are ready in the spring for the new user.” Patchell told the board that contractors for the water park are connected to the water system for needs during construction — being charged the bulk rate — but those needs will swell in the spring because the pools will be built and filled.
“Our goal is to have our rate structure in place at that time,” Patchell said.
“This study should have been done four years ago,” Roath said. “It’s an absolute debacle of this board.”
Patchell again interjected that Perryville town hall was somewhat disrupted at the time with the illness of the town administrator, who eventually had to resign. He noted that employees did their best to fill in for Denise Breder with Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, doing much of the work until Patchell was brought in a year ago.
He said the town will commission the study, then introduce ordinances to put the new rate structure into effect.
“We have to get it right,” Patchell said.
