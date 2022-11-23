PERRYVILLE — Several ordinances will be introduced at the Dec. 6 town meeting, which will address code of conduct for elected officials, regulations for poll watchers and a method to issue a recall election.
Originally, all three were introduced as resolutions. Perryville is holding a public hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to get comment on the remaining proposed changes to the town’s charter. After the hearing, the town meeting will begin; at which a vote on those charter changes will be taken.
At that same meeting, the mayor and commissioners will introduce the three ordinances.
“The charter should just have general information and an ordinance it will reference to get more details,” said George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator. “We don’t need to spell out the duties of the poll watcher in the charter.”
Patchell added that down the road when changes or additions are needed it would be addressed by ordinance; a less burdensome function for town leadership.
Other towns operate the same way, he added. For example, a town will note that fees are charged for a specific service that is provided through the charter. However, the cost of those services, which can change annually, can be addressed quickly by ordinance instead of a charter amendment.
A draft of the code of conduct ordinance spells out how the elected body is to interact with town hall staff and the general public. It also spells out that town property and resources are for town use only. Enforcement in the proposed ordinance addresses the elected body with the possibility of reprimand, censure, or fine, with harsher sanctions should the board feel it necessary.
“The Mayor and Commissioners are not bound, however, to follow the progression of sanctions if they feel that the offense rises to the level where a more severe sanction should be administered,” the proposal reads.
The recall vote ordinance would allow a resident of Perryville to circulate a petition among registered voters of the town to call for a vote whether an elected official should remain in office.
If the recall were to fall within 60 days of a town election, the mayor and commissioners could instead add the question to that ballot. Otherwise, there would be a public hearing two weeks ahead of the recall election to allow for the accusers and the accused to speak.
The poll watcher ordinance, as proposed, allows for someone certified by the Cecil County Board of Elections to be present during town elections to monitor the proceedings. It spells out what is and is not allowed. Prohibited activities include influencing voters, handling official election documents or equipment, and the use of recording equipment and cameras.
Poll watchers are allowed to bring reading materials not connected to the election, food and a chair if one is not provided, the ordinance reads.
Anyone wishing to speak at the Dec. 6 public hearing on the charter amendments should arrive early to sign up. The ordinances would likely be voted on in January.
