Perryville to consider adding Chesapeake Feline Assn. to its budget

Charlene Hall, a volunteer with Chesapeake Feline Association, asked Perryville officials to consider making a regular donation to the animal welfare nonprofit to aid in its efforts to spay and neuter cats.
PERRYVILLE — A representative for the Chesapeake Feline Association is asking town officials to consider making the cat welfare group a beneficiary of the town’s funding to continue the work to reduce the feral cat population in Perryville and Cecil County.
“We’re asking for $200 a month,” said Charlene Hall. “We do a lot of hard work.”
That work got even harder when the Miss Cat Spay-Neuter Clinic CFA operated in Perryville for more than 3 years had to close because of budget constraints. The cost of hiring veterinarians and technical staff became too expensive for the non profit, Hall explained. Now CFA has partnerships with veterinarians that will conduct these spay-neuter services for the cats and kittens of low-income owners as well as feral cat colonies. Hall added now that the spay-neuter services are off site CFA needs a van to transport cats to these vet offices.
Commissioner Robert Taylor was aware of the success of CFA and its trap-neuter-return program.
“When I first moved here feral cats were out of control. Since Chesapeake Feline Association came in the problem has gone way down,” Taylor said.
Thanks to dedicated volunteers CFA continues to care for these cat colonies including what was once one of the largest in Perryville Community Park. However with the diminished services Hall warned it could grow again.
“It only takes one person with a throw away cat,” she said, adding that an un-spayed female cat can produce dozens of kittens per year.
“We continue to shelter, spay-neuter, take care of owner turn-ins and the trapping of ferals,” Hall said. That includes rabies vaccinations. “All this comes with a cost.”
CFA gets grants from Maryland Department of Agriculture to help with spay-neuter costs, but relies on fundraising and donations to run its shelter in North East.
With Perryville in the midst of striking its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, Taylor said a line item donation for CFA is now out of the question.
“This is not a donation,” Taylor said. “It’s a service to the town just like the fire company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.