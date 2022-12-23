PERRYVILLE — As Christmas nears, Perryville schools have teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge and Turner Construction to bring over $40 thousand dollars worth of holiday cheer to families belonging to the Perryville school community.
One of the main contractors working on the Great Wolf Lodge site, Turner Construction wanted to get involved and give back to the community.
“It all started in a staff meeting with our project executive,” Nick Candy, project superintendent for Turner Construction, said. “He challenged the staff to reach out to the local community to see what we could do for the kids and families in need at Christmas time.”
Candy said that this challenge led him to reach out to Perryville Mayor Matt Roath, who put him in contact with Perryville Outreach.
In total, over $40 thousand was donated to Perryville Outreach and the Perryville schools. The sum allowed the organizations to provide toys and gifts to over 300 students and their families at Perryville High School, Middle School, and Elementary School in time for Christmas.
According to Kimberly Williams, principal of Perryville High School, families sent in lists of toys and gifts that they needed, which were purchased for them with the raised funds.
“I think it becomes more and more difficult, especially with the way things are going, we have more and more people in need, and the schools and the town do this, but we’ve not ever been able to do this on this scale,” Williams said.
Nadine Miracle, general manager at Great Wolf Lodge, said that community service in the area was highlighted as highly important from the moment Perryville was chosen as the site of the business’ next lodge.
“Any time that we can support children and families, we’re really excited to do so,” Miracle said. “It’s important to us to be involved in part of the community where our lodges reside.”
The parties involved in the initiative came together at the under-construction Lodge on Thursday to show gratitude and celebrate the success of the program.
“We have a lot of families that benefit from the outreach program,” Matt Roath, mayor of Perryville, said. “This allows them to be more involved. So I think that there’s gonna be a lot of happy, happy people when it comes down to this.”
Danielle Hemling, director of the Perryville Outreach Program, wants everyone in the Perryville school community to feel happy for Christmas and the holidays.
“I think it’s amazing,” Hemling said. “Every year it’s amazing how much this community comes together and helps the kids. You get a look at this list and everybody’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, like how are you going to do that?’ and I never have to worry because this community is amazing. The individual people themselves rally around each other and come together every year to support the needy kids in the community.”
