PERRYVILLE — More than 60 people came to Principio United Methodist Church Tuesday night to discuss pushing back against plans by Stancills, Inc. to add an asphalt plant, a crushing and screening plant and a hot oil heater to its Mountain Hill quarry location.
Wyatt Wallace and Pamela Curry took the lead for the meeting with Wallace running through the permitting process as it stands and explaining what is next according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
MDE’s Air and Radiation Administration will hold a public hearing May 4 in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton at 6:30 p.m.
“The county has to know that this end of the county is tired of having all this stuff dumped on them,” Wallace said. “This is already tentatively approved.”
He pointed to the approval of an asphalt plant awarded in conjunction with the construction of the Interstate 95 interchange at Belvedere Road, also in the Perryville area. There is also an asphalt plant on Stevenson Road in Elkton and several aggregate quarry operations in the western end of the county including Stancill’s.
In October, Pierce Flanigan, owner of Stancill’s since 2017, said adding the asphalt plant is part of the growth of the family-owned business.
“We want to continue to develop the property,” Flanigan said last fall. “It’s a natural addition to the aggregate products that we make.”
However, residents voiced concern over the air quality that would come with the manufacturing process including crystalline silica, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.
“I love this area,” said Matthew Stark, who told the room he moved to the area several years ago thinking it was a safe place to raise his children. “But I will live in a shed in the mountains before I live near a hazardous plant.”
Stark added that he researched the area using Cecil County’s GIS and discovered that the worst of the danger is within a two mile radius on all sides of the facility.
“Perryville Community Park is within that two mile mark,” Stark said.
Wallace agreed, saying that surrounding residents also need to be aware of the proposed plant.
“We need to really hit them with the health issue,” Wallace said.
Kathryn Gunkel, a consultant hired by Flanigan, told the Whig in 2021 that the plant would adhere to all rules and regulations set in place by MDE, adding its emissions would fall below those tolerances.
Curry asked the crowd if they would be interested in pooling funds to hire an attorney who specializes in helping private citizens fight such businesses.
“I talked to G. Macy Nelson. He fights for citizens. He does not fight for the other side,” Curry said. She suggested that, at first, the money could be collected for a retainer to obtain Nelson’s services. Many hands went up when it was asked who would contribute.
Wallace and Curry urged people to sign the petition going around, submit written opposition and also show up at the May 4 meeting.
“The more people you have there the better. It’s good to have a big crowd,” Wallace said.
