Perryville ponders water and sewer rate increases

Michael Maker with Michael Maker, Deputy Director of Water Practice for NewGen Strategies and Solutions suggests to Perryville leaders that the town raise its water and sewer rates, which had not been done since 2020.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

PERRYVILLE — The Town of Perryville’s mayor and commissioners heard the report on the town’s water and sewer rate structure that came with a suggestion to raise water rates 3% but also rate sewer rates 15.5% in each of the next two years.


