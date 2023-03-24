PERRYVILLE — The Town of Perryville’s mayor and commissioners heard the report on the town’s water and sewer rate structure that came with a suggestion to raise water rates 3% but also rate sewer rates 15.5% in each of the next two years.
“I’m okay with 3% for water,” said Perryville Commissioner Michelle Linkey. She acknowledged that the cost of everything is rising and that rate would be acceptable. “15% for two years in sewer I don’t like. I’m not comfortable with the 15.5% rise.”
At the town’s work session on Tuesday, Linkey commented that the rates should have been raised incrementally since the last increase in 2020. She suggested stretching out this increase, making the rise 5% over five years instead of the higher rate over two years.
“Would that get us where we need to be?” Linkey said.
Where the town needs to be is in a better position with its water and sewer funds according to Michael Maker, Deputy Director of Water Practice for NewGen Strategies and Solutions. Maker presented the results of a Water and Sewer Rate Study conducted on behalf of the town, which looked at both systems, current costs, projected costs, debt service and the revenue collected when utility bills are paid.
“The objective is to ensure the rates are stable through sound financial management,” Maker said. “We could conceptually do 0% in water and 8- to 10% in sewer.”
Perryville last studied its rate structure in 2017 and last raised rates in 2020. Ralph Ryan, town engineer, said the town is using a 50-year-old formula. With assistance from American Water Works Association Ryan devised a model based on meter size and flow. The new structure includes the town’s first 10-inch line customer — Great Wolf Lodge — and fixes a glitch that sold $4,000 worth of water from a customer on a 4-inch line for $938.
George Patchell, town administrator, noted the town needs to prepare as expenses increase. By law both the water and sewer enterprise funds must be self supporting and this rate increase would help.
“This will have us be solvent in our water fund for FY 24,” Patchell said.
Perryville is currently supporting its enterprise funds with money from the general fund.
Maker said the study showed that, while the sewer fund is in better shape from a capital standpoint, the town needs more revenue in its fund balance.
“Looking at the revenue requirements versus current and proposed revenue and you are currently running a shortfall,” he said of the water fund. With the rate increases the town can build its reserves and have funds on hand for unexpected costs and maintenance.
“They are two separate funds and we want to make sure they are balanced,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
Maker pointed to the chart showing how much customers would be charged based on the size of the water supply line and noted that the majority of homes are on 5/8-inch lines. The chart shows residential customers now pay $55.05 for water and $44.57 for sewer every quarter for a total of $99.62. If approved for increases, those bills would increase to $56.70 for water and $51.48 for sewer for a quarterly bill of $108.18. This is with the 3,000 gallon minimum usage.
Patchell reminded the town that the reason why the sewer charge has been lower is because of Perry Point Veterans Administration Medical Center. While the hospital campus supplies its own water, it relies on the town for sewage treatment.
“The more money we make the less Perry Point pays,” Patchell told the elected body. “We are charging less for sewer but we need more to run it.”
Debbie Sharpe, director of finance, said the federal facility pays the town based on a percentage of its flow from a contract signed in 1981.
“What could compel them to renegotiate?” Patchell said.
Patchell said the water and sewer rate schedule will be part of the FY 2024 Budget.
“Therefore, they will be a public hearing on the entire budget on April 23rd. There will be an Ordinance for the Rate Schedule which would possibly come to vote at the May Town Meeting,” he said.
