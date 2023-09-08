Kimberly Gillis gives a pat to the badge she just pinned on the uniform of her boyfriend, Cpl. Themis Speis. Speis was officially promoted to corporal of the Perryville Police Department at the Tuesday night town meeting.
Perryville Police Corporal John Peer stands still as his wife, Tracy Peer, pins his new badge to his uniform during the promotion ceremony Tuesday night.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Along with his new rank and badge, Cpl. John Peer, right, also received a certificate of promotion from Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz Tuesday night.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
After reading the certificate of promotion Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz, left, shakes hands with his newly minted corporal, Cpl. Themis Speis.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Perryville Chief of Police Robert Nitz and Cpl. Themis Speis take a moment to pose with Speis’ certificate of promotion to corporal at the Tuesday night town meeting.
PERRYVILLE — Changes have been made to assure that there is a police officer on duty in Perryville at all times, including the length of each shift, the supervision of these shifts and the promotion of two officers to the newly-reinstated rank of corporal.
Robert Nitz, Perryville Chief of Police, said officers now work 12-hour shifts.
“We went to 12-hour shifts in July,” he said of his 12 uniformed patrol officers. “When we get to 14 officers we will have three officers on every shift. The town will be covered.”
“We’ve also brought back the corporal rank,” Nitz told the mayor and commissioners Tuesday night. That rank gives the town and the department coverage in any litigation. According to Nitz, he did away with the rank when he became chief in July 2020 opting instead for sergeants.
“With the growth of the department it made sense to reinstate that rank to add the extra level of supervision,” Nitz said.
Nitz promoted two of his officers to the rank of corporal at the town meeting; John Peer and Themis Speis. Peer came to Perryville after 29 years in other law enforcement agencies. He’s been with Perryville Police Department more than three years.
Speis came to Perryville from law enforcement in Pennsylvania.
During the town meeting, Nitz officially promoted both men, giving them new badges for their rank and certificates of promotion.
Nitz continues to search for those two additional officers and said if the elected body agrees to join the Maryland State Retirement Plan it could help with recruitment and retention.
“The Maryland State Retirement system is more stable and self sufficient. You know what your end game is,” Nitz said, comparing it to stock-led programs such as 457 and 401 K plans. “I think it’s going to be a benefit at attracting candidates.”
The mayor and commissioners agreed to survey town employees to see if at least 60 percent want to participate, which is the required minimum.
