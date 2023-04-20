PERRYVILLE — In the first year of the resort's operation, Great Wolf Lodge expects to draw six million gallons of water to run the 2.5 acres of indoor water park.
However, Steve Jacobson, vice president of development for Great Wolf Resorts, told Perryville's elected officials Tuesday that an estimated two million of those gallons will not be returned to the town wastewater treatment system.
"So we are seeking a discount in charges," Jacobson said to the mayor and commissioners at the Tuesday night work session.
The board will vote on the matter at the May 2 town meeting.
Great Wolf Lodge will open to the public June 29. Billed as the largest resort in the company's portfolio, the lodge on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway boasts two water slides, a lazy river, splash park, outdoor pool and other recreational water amenities. What water can be retained will be treated in house, Jacobson said.
"We have a very sophisticated filtration system," Jacobson told the board. Instead of a standard sand filtration system, Great Wolf Resorts use a system that offers 90% water recapture and uses less energy and less chemicals. Once a day, the water goes through an ultraviolet light system before returning to the pools and water rides.
"So two million gallons is a conservative estimate?" asked Commissioner Tim Snelling.
"It could be more than that," Jacobson replied, adding that is a figure derived from water use at other Great Wolf resorts.
Mayor Matt Roath pointed out that Great Wolf Lodge already has received a 1.2 million gallon water credit.
"It was part of the early incentives and that went up when the hotel rooms increased," Roath said.
Before construction even began, GWR announced the number of rooms would increase from 500 to 700. That water credit was attached to the connection fees paid to hook up to the municipal water and sewer.
"The documents we have here shows a pretty significant amount of concessions," Roath said, "We're giving concession after concession. Let's make sure we take care of Perryville."
In 2019, Perryville passed ordinances giving the Wisconsin-based company rebates and other benefits in exchange for jobs, economic development and an improved tax base. It ties the tax abatement, utility fees and infrastructure development to a minimum $30 million property investment and the creation of a minimum of 200 jobs within one year of opening. The hotel must also operate a minimum of 200 rooms and make good faith efforts to hire town residents, primarily by holding periodic job fairs in town.
Jacobson said officials with Neuman Pools, the company hired to build all the water features for Great Wolf Resorts, estimates that through evaporation, which can change hourly, and such things as absorption of water from towels – the amount of water being sent to the town for treatment is less than what was drawn.
The irrigation system for outdoor landscaping is on a separate meter, Jacobson noted.
Commissioner Robert Taylor figures the town can reduce the quarterly sewer bill for the amount of 500,000 gallons to account for a 2 million gallon discount.
