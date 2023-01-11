PERRYVILLE — The board of town commissioners unanimously voted last week to approve Ordinance 2022-19, which will allow for the process to recall an elected official.
Mayor Matt Roath was the lone dissenting vote, going on record in opposition. He referred to what he described as “consistent dirty politics in Perryville including lies and fake Facebook pages.”
Perryville introduced and passed five charter amendments in December, which set about to replace “obsolete and archaic terminology” obsolete and archaic terminology” in the current document. The ordinance, passed at the Jan. 3 town meeting, sets forth the process for a recall election.
The ordinance adds language in the administration section of the town charter indicating that the election of a mayor or commissioner can be challenged by a petition bearing signatures of at least 20% of the town’s registered voters. That petition document would be made available by the town clerk.
Once all signatures are collected, the petition would come back to the town clerk who would then notify the mayor and commissioners of its receipt. And once all the signatures are verified, that body would then have to set a date for a public hearing and then the recall election. The elected official under scrutiny would be recused from any voting on the matter, according to the ordinance. That public hearing gives the accused and the petitioner a chance to address the matter ahead of the election.
The recall election would happen from 30- to 60-days after the petition is certified. If a town election falls within that time, the recall could be added to the ballot. All the election rules already in place would be used, including allowing for poll watchers. A simple majority would be needed to approve the recall.
Only one official can be recalled at a time, according to the charter amendment, and the official in question must have served at least three months and be more than four months from the end of a term. That amendment added a code of conduct that calls for respect for the chain of command, it orders the elected body to “treat each other, town employees, residents and businesspeople with courtesy and respect and in a manner that reflects well on the town of Perryville.”
The board already passed the charter amendment — one of five passed Dec. 6 — which are expected to become final next month.
