PERRYVILLE — After several years in the making, the Community Fire Company of Perryville finally has water at Station 16 on Dawson Drive.
- By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Since at least 2017, the substation off of Route 222 has been without potable water since the wells failed. Not only did it create a hardship for members without bathrooms, showers or laundry on site, it also meant the tankers carrying water to a fire scene could not be filled at the substation, nor could apparatus be hosed down afterward.
Thanks to a USDA grant and other funding sources, plus help from the town, the fire company was able to complete the $250,000 project and get connected to the town’s water supply. Commissioner Robert Taylor said Perryville pitched in $75,000 in valves and pumps and also paid as much as $40,000 on the investigation of the initial line.
And while that’s great news, it creates a sticky situation for Perryville should that water line have a problem in the future.
“The fire department is requesting that the town take ownership of the line up to the property,” George Patchell, town administrator, told the mayor and commissioners. However the elected body is balking because of the potential cost of having to fix a broken water line, which at one point is buried 20 feet underground.
“It’d be quite a bit of undertaking and it’s a repair the town is not prepared to fix,” Patchell said, adding a contractor with the necessary equipment to dig that deep would need to be hired.
The engineering required to get the water 600 feet from the tower to the fire house was no simple task. It required getting permission from Maryland Department of Transportation and several neighboring property owners.
There were several suggestions made including sharing the expense in the event a break actually happens.
“I feel like we should not take ownership but be willing to help on a case by case basis,” Taylor said.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey and Mayor Matt Roath agreed that the town would absolutely help in an emergency.
“They are incredibly important to us,” Roath said.
“When push comes to shove we will help,” Linkey added.
