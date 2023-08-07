CHESAPEAKE CITY – An investigation is continuing after a Perryville man was killed late Sunday night when the pickup truck that he was driving on a highway near Chesapeake City veered off the road and came to rest in a nearby creek, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified Adam Howard Chapman, 23, as the victim.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barrack and other first responders rushed to Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of Spears Hill Road, at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday, police reported.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Chapman - the sole occupant - was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado in the northbound lane of Route 213, a short distance north of Chesapeake City, when he inexplicably lost control of the truck, which then veered across the centerline and the southbound lane, according to police.
The truck traveled through a parking lot and then entered a wooded area, before coming to rest in Long Creek, police reported.
"Responding troopers descended the steep terrain and entered the creek on foot. Troopers pulled the victim, later identified as Chapman, through chest-high water onto an embankment and began CPR until Cecil County EMS arrived," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
Chapman died at the scene.
A section of southbound Route 213 was closed for about two hours while police investigated the crash.
"Investigators believe distraction, speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors," the spokesperson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
MSP is asking for the public's help in the crash investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Sgt. Rumaker at 410-996-7838 or daniel.rumaker@maryland.gov.
