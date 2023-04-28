The orange section shows Great Wolf Lodge, which is set to open in late June. The green section is also cleared for construction by Perryville. The red and blue sections have not and town officials need to determine if there is enough sewer capacity now or is expansion needed.
COURTESY TOWN OF PERRYVILLE
Kevin Pampuch, project consultant with AECOM, gives Perryville’s mayor and commissioners a report on the study of the capacity of the town’s sewer system in relation to coming development projects.
PERRYVILLE — Now that current needs are being addressed, town officials are being encouraged to look at expanding its water and sewer service to address the future of Perryville.
“The town now has to come up with a plan to address the future expansion of the town,” said Kevin Pampuch, project consult with AECOM, an engineering firm with a Newark, Del. office. “If developers see that capacity they’ll come.”
AECOM was commissioned to study the conceptual and probably development in town from the perspective of wastewater capacity.
Commissioner Robert Taylor said the town needs to plan for subdivisions and businesses in the works, coming in response to Great Wolf Lodge.
“We’ve been told we have capacity for Great Wolf Lodge, the hotel and Lot 5,” Taylor said. Lot 5 along Blythedale Road will include a Wawa convenience store. “But you can’t build bigger than what you have.”
The study of the town’s Chesapeake Lighthouse Phase II Sewer Plans gives officials a hint of what’s to come.
“We’re going to get to a point where we can’t send any more flow,” Pampuch said of the current network of pipes and pumps taking waste to the treatment plant. “You will need a bigger pump station.”
Perryville is at various points in the process of further development at Chesapeake Overlook, plus Susquehanna Manor and a project referred to as “The Bartlett Property” that may be annexed into town.
“The hotel and houses are conceptual. Lot 5 is shovel ready with the Wawa approved,” Pampuch said.
“Developers want to pay their share but they don’t care about the other guys,” he added.
While AECOM was able to evaluate the west side of Perryville the engineers had less luck with the east side. Commissioner Tim Snelling noted that Woodlands, a planned development along Route 40 and Coudon Boulevard that went by the wayside more than a decade ago, may be back on the table again.
“We were having trouble evaluating the flow because the manhole covers are stuck shut,” Pampuch said, to which George Patchell, town administrator, pointed out the plan already in place for the east side.
“Woodlands has a pumping station proposed at Mill Creek,” Patchell said, adding that “much of the east side is gravity-fed.”
Current anticipated costs of any sewer expansion, according to the AECOM study, is more than $5 million with a 30% contingency added.
