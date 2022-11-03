PERRYVILLE — Five charter amendments were introduced Tuesday night which, according to George Patchell, town administrator, address “obsolete and archaic terminology” but also better define who does what in Perryville Town Hall.
In some of the proposed changes, there were large additions of text adding or redefining duties and procedures. Others were simply to insert “MAYOR AND” to the existing language to include the mayor with the commissioners.
Commissioner Robert Taylor is urging residents to become familiar with all these proposed changes and get involved in the approval process. The board has already held several work sessions on the proposals. Expect a vote after a Dec. 6 public hearing.
“Download the documents and read them,” Taylor said. Copies of each charter amendment — Ordinances 2022-01 through 2022-05 — is attached to the agenda of the Nov. 1 town meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/md/pville/Board.nsf/Public.
“This is an important thing we are doing,” Taylor said, adding, “There are provisions in there that will change the government; electoral issues, campaign finance and personnel.”
Among the proposals is the assignment of a salary to the mayor and commissioners, which are currently unpaid positions. Taylor said he thinks those elected offices should remain voluntary. Other potential changes would add language to allow for a recall vote of a mayor or commissioner.
That recall can happen after a person has been in office for three months and must be done before there are only four months left to their term. To push the recall to an election, a petition bearing the signatures of at least 20% of the town’s registered voters must be submitted to the town clerk.
Also added under Article III is section adding a ‘Code of Conduct’ for the mayor and commissioners. Calling for respect for the chain of command, it orders the elected body to “treat each other, town employees, residents and businesspeople with courtesy and respect and in a manner that reflects well on the town of Perryville.”
Mayor Matt Roath called some of the charter changes “dirty tricks to change the way the town runs” on the part of the four commissioners.
“This will undermine the government,” Roath said. The mayor and commissioners have had several public run-ins since Roath took office in May 2021, not the least of which was when the mayor asked all four for their resignations.
The first ordinance provides a listing of the duties and powers of the mayor and commissioners, inserting ‘THE MAYOR AND’ in language that currently only spells out ‘the commissioners.’ An entire article is adding listed General Corporate Powers to include ordinances governing such things as public safety and ingress/egress, transportation, and the ability to create or abolish offices, departments or agencies.
Ordinance 2022-02 spells out that submitting one’s name for election can happen as early as Feb. 1 with the deadline remaining the second Monday in April. If approved, the town would also allow for a poll watcher for each candidate. Ordinance 2022-03 also inserts ‘MAYOR AND’ throughout Article VI and spells out how approval is met for funds transfers. Personnel matters are redefined in Ordinance 2022-04. One of the most noticeable changes is giving authority to hire and fire to the town administrator instead of the commissioners.
The same ordinance also give the town administrator a long list of duties and oversight of daily town function. The last ordinance introduced, 2022-05, was also presented to add ‘MAYOR AND’ to the existing text.
