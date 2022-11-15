Perryville shelves living shoreline project for now

David Craig, Jean Roberts and Concord Point Parks in Havre de Grace have been reverted to Living Shorelines and Perryville looks to do the same at its Ice House Park, pictured here. However, it won’t happen any time soon.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

PERRYVILLE — Saying that there is no funding available to move forward, Perryville’s mayor and commissioners have shelved a project that aimed to build a ‘living shoreline’ recreational park at Ice House Park in Perryville, although plans to revisit the project down the line were discussed.

