David Craig, Jean Roberts and Concord Point Parks in Havre de Grace have been reverted to Living Shorelines and Perryville looks to do the same at its Ice House Park, pictured here. However, it won’t happen any time soon.
PERRYVILLE — Saying that there is no funding available to move forward, Perryville’s mayor and commissioners have shelved a project that aimed to build a ‘living shoreline’ recreational park at Ice House Park in Perryville, although plans to revisit the project down the line were discussed.
The board had hoped to turn the under-utilized waterfront park into an area with guaranteed water access and other amenities such as had been done in Havre de Grace; but on a smaller scale. Stretching across three parks in that city, Havre de Grace has sandy beach, natural stormwater management and habitat. Almost entirely grant funded, Havre de Grace also gets credit for its MS4 obligations with the living shoreline project.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, living shorelines are defined as shores that are protected and maintained through the use of plants, rocks or other natural materials, rather than artificial constructs such as concrete berms or seawalls.
“I would still very much like to see this project happen,” said Commissioner Christina Aldridge. However, George Patchell, town administrator, pointed out that Perryville is already spending money on a project at a North East-area farm that also gives MS4 credit.
(MS4 stands for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System. It’s an unfunded mandate from the US EPA requiring jurisdictions to gather and discharge stormwater in a way that has little or no impact on the environment.)
“We simply don’t have the funds in the account to do both projects,” Patchell said.
Town officials took a tour of Havre de Grace’s “regenerative design” project, designed and built by Underwood & Associates in Annapolis. Havre de Grace only had to chip in $250,000 for the $10 million project. Underwood & Associates obtained grants for the rest.
Like Aldridge, Commissioner Robert Taylor also wants the living shoreline to happen.
“We should find other ways to fund this. It would broaden the appeal of the waterfront,” Taylor said.
Patchell told the board he and Debra Sharpe, finance director, have been looking for grant possibilities but added that will likely mean another year of waiting.
“Debbie and I have been looking at grants but the cycle begins in December,” Patchell said. “This gives us another budget cycle.”
Mayor Matt Roath wondered if the town could ask for donations.
“Are there ways for us to solicit private funds?” Roath asked.
Patchell suggested the proper avenue would be to ask for donations in kind.
