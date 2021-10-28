Perryville Marching Band lit up the field this weekend as they competed for the REGION IX championship. Their show entitled “OZ” features the music of Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz and is kind of an “Ozmosis” of all three shows combined.
The band has been competing this year since September 18 after a missing last season due to the pandemic. The show has been well received landing them two first place scores already and recently the Chapter Championship which was held on October 23 at Appoquinimink High School in Delaware. They also received awards for best music, best visual, best colorguard and best percussion. They will conclude their season at Atlantic Coast Championships in Dauphin County Pa October 31, 2021.
The band has received many accolades over the 28 year tenure of Director Jill Welsheimer, including 10 State Championships, a reserve National Championship and an Atlantic coast Championship. They hope to continue the trend.
Kevin Forman serves as assistant director and percussion instructor. Caron Leath Color guard instructor, Michael Jones Brass tech, Jordan Morris Choreography and Cora Hickling assistant color guard instructor.
Senior members include: Brooke Murrell, Cece Sypolt, Gabe Phillips, Cj Bowling, Sam Christian, Maddie Howes, Brianna Biddle, Adam Townsend, Cameron Malone, Payton Wingate, Abby Murrell, Serenity Myers, Caleb Horn, Evan Miller and Sydney Sohl.
We wish them well on the rest of this season and hope that you get a chance to see their show.
——
Submitted by Jill Welsheimer
Perryville High School Director of Instrumental Music and Theatre Arts
