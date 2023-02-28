PERRYVILLE — Students at Perryville High School had the opportunity to get their fair share of exercise and three-pointers in for a noteworthy cause last Thursday and Friday.
Perryville High School continued its annual Hoops for Heart fundraiser through the American Heart Association’s American Heart Challenge. The American Heart Challenge aims at raising money for awareness and research efforts towards keeping a healthy heart.
Rob Dorsett, the chairperson of the Health and Physical Education department at Perryville High School said the Hoops for Heart event is now a yearly occurrence due to its wide popularity with the students and its past success.
For the last six years, Perryville High has raised the most money of any participating school on the Eastern Shore. Dorsett said the school’s goal this year is to reach $6,000, a mark it came close to in 2018, when it raised $5,700.
“Hoops for Heart worked so well [for us] we never changed it,” Dorsett said. “Whether win or lose, it’s all for a good cause and that is what matters.”
Perryville sophomore Alina Olszewski is one of the top earners for this year’s program so far, raising $290. Olszewski said the reason for signing up stemmed from her enjoyment for helping kids in need.
She also aimed at posting heavily about the event on social media and sent text messages to her family.
“Most people would donate,” Olszewski said of her fundraising efforts. “I would say anything helps whether it’s big or small.”
Perryville junior Lee McConnell’s reason for fundraising rested on a more personal reason. McConnell said he had relatives who suffered from heart-related complications. McConnell has raised $255.
“I know that pain and I don’t want anyone else to feel that,” McConnell said.
Perryville’s Hoops for Heart fundraiser is also used as a valuable teaching tool. The event satisfies the Service Learning Project requirement, which requires each first-year student to take part in a service project.
Dorsett said participating in the American Heart Association’s program aligns with Cecil County Public Schools curriculum, including CPR education and teaching students about keeping a healthy lifestyle.
Dorsett added Perryville Principal Kim Williams and CCPS Instructional Coordinator Amy Sexton are in support of continuing their Hoops for Heart initiative.
He said the program allows students to understand the importance of raising money for certain causes.
“It lends more meaning to the projects they do,” Dorsett said. “You want to teach this because it has impact for a life application.”
Perryville High School has raised $5,359 so far, 90% of its $6,000 goal, according to its American Heart Challenge portal. Those interested in donating can do so until March 31.
