PERRYVILLE — An audit of Perryville’s money handling in Fiscal Year 2022 found no problems according to a spokesman for Barbacane, Thornton & Company.
Tim Sawyer, a partner with the Wilmington, Del. based accounting firm, told the mayor and commissioners that the audit found “no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies” is the study of Perryville’s financial activities from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
“We are not aware of any significant accounting policies used by the Town in controversial or emerging areas for which there is a lack of guidance,” Sawyer said in a report Tuesday night. “No material weaknesses were found.”
Municipalities are required by law to commission annual audits, which are reported to Maryland’s Department of Legislative Services. The audits look at not only how the money is spent, but how it is handled by town employees and the internal policies used to protect finances. This includes cash transactions, checks and payroll.
“As part of our audit procedures for fiscal year 2022, we (tested) a sample of payroll transactions. We noted no issues with the samples tested,” the report read, adding no fraud or illegal activities was found.
Fund balances, operating funds, expenditures and assets were explored and compared with the previous year’s audit. It showed Perryville had an increase in net capital assets but its net position was nearly identical to FY21. Property tax revenues were about the same as well, while Perryville received less local impact funds; $1.4 million in FY22 compared to $1.7 million in FY21.
Perryville Commissioner Robert Taylor thanked Debbie Sharpe, the director of finance, for the clean audit.
“It’s been this way every year I’ve been here,” Taylor said. “You’re running a tight ship.”
