PERRYVILLE — With sounds of bustling softball diamonds in the distance, Jordan Rice relaxed in a patch of shade at Perryville Community Park on Saturday and reflected on the outpouring of love and support that he and his family has received since June 2022.
“It is nice to see all these people come together — not just for me — but for the whole cause,” said 17-year-old Jordan, who will be starting his senior year at Perryville High School in September.
The cause: Raising money to help families pay for motorized wheelchairs, home access ramps and other adaptive equipment, in addition to medical bills and such that mount after a loved one suffers a spinal injury resulting in paralysis.
“Roll with Jordan” is the name of the non-profit charity that he and his mom, Jessica Rice, 37, and the rest of his family are launching in pay-it-forward fashion.
In addition to raising funds, Roll with Jordan members plan to provide information to families about what to expect after a loved one suffers a debilitating spinal injury — knowledge that Jordan and his relatives gained first hand.
On June 22, 2022, Jordan dove headfirst into the shallow end of a swimming pool and suffered a traumatic spinal injury when he hit bottom.
Paralyzed from mid-chest down, Jordan spent 27 days in the intensive care unit at University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore, where he underwent three surgeries, including a tracheotomy.
Then the teen spent six weeks at an in-patient physical rehabilitation center, before returning home on Aug. 31, 2022 — more than two months after his life-changing accident.
The first charity softball tournament spurred by Jordan’s spinal injury was held at Perryville Community Park on Aug. 13, 2022 and all of the proceeds — more than $6,800 — went to the Rice family to help them offset expenses.
Still in rehab at that time, Jordan was unable to attend last year’s tourney in person. His mom, however, did Facetime him during the event.
Fittingly, it was Jordan who came up with the official name of the charity softball tournament — a tag that serves as a testament to the teen’s quirky sense of humor and his positive attitude.
“We asked Jordan, ‘What do you want to name the tournament?’ and he actually said, ‘Shallow End,’ without any hesitation,” his grandfather, Rising Sun resident Charles Bruff, recalled with a chuckle. “That is his sense of humor, and it has helped him through this so far.”
In addition to the softball tourney, the Rice family benefitted from other fundraising efforts, including a crab feast.
But now — one year later — Jordan and his relatives are focused on helping other families that are dealing with spinal injuries through their Roll with Jordan non-profit foundation.
“We were helped and we are so grateful. Now we are helping,” Jordan’s mom summarized on Saturday during the 2nd Annual Shallow End Softball Tournament. “All of that bad we went through led to so much good coming from it. Now we are helping others. This causes you to have purpose.”
As she spoke, approximately 165 men and women representing 11 teams were competing in the day-long tourney, which is one of the ways the Rice family is paying it forward. More than 100 spectators were there, too.
At any given time on Saturday, four teams comprised of 13 to 15 players competed on two softball fields. While those two games were taking place, players on other teams used a third diamond to warm up for their upcoming battles.
Each player paid a $15 fee to participate in the tournament, with their teams vying for three trophies. Also generating funds for the cause, there were chances for gift baskets, a 50/50 raffle and food sales.
It was clear that the charity event attracted a lot of skilled and fierce competitors — men and women who play for teams in competitive softball leagues in and around Cecil County. That was evidenced by a 6-4-3 double play, a running catch and a rope into the right-center gap in a matter of 15 minutes.
“I am a softball player. I play in a church league on Tuesdays,” said Frank Esposito, 34, of Churchville. “I know of [Jordan] and the situation. Playing in this softball tournament is a great way for me and others to help the cause.”
Perryville resident Cody Addison, 29, also plays competitive softball. He expressed a similar sentiment for his participation in the Shallow End Softball Tournament.
“We’re doing what we love to do, and we’re doing it for a good cause,” Addison said.
From his wheelchair, Jordan watched some of the softball action on Saturday. Before his injury, Jordan was an outfielder on the Perryville High School baseball team and a defensive lineman on the school’s football team. After learning remotely in the wake of his injury, Jordan was able to return to Perryville High School in May for the last few weeks of his junior year.
Jordan, who continues with physical therapy, is determined to regain as much of his mobility as possible. He already has surpassed the prognosis given by his doctors, who told the teen that he would never be able to use his arms again.
“He has a lot of core strength and he has arm movement now, defying what the doctors said. Now he is working toward using his hands,” Jessica said. “Jordan is so positive and that is crucial in the healing process.”
“Despite what he can’t do, it doesn’t stop him from living his life. Life doesn’t stop because you have a spinal cord injury. You just learn to live life differently.”
