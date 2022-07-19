PERRYVILLE — After a call was made to Cecil County 911 on June 21 for a response to a verbal assault at Perryville Town Hall, the town's Board of Commissioners have decided to take action to protect residents and employees from "rude, aggressive and unprofessional behavior."
The call came in at 10:02 a.m. according to the log book at the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. According to the dispatcher notes from Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, the call was dispatched as "the mayor was attacking people."
In a recording of the 911 call obtained by the Cecil Whig the voice of Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, can be heard telling a dispatcher to come to 515 Broad Street.
"I'm getting the police here for you mayor. For you," McCardell said. "The mayor is attacking people and I'm tired of it and he got in my face. I'm done. I'm done."
Clearly upset, McCardell can be heard shouting at Roath, who was in an adjoining room.
"I was sitting in there to support an employee and you're not going to start jumping down my throat," she said to Roath.
When asked to describe her attacker, McCardell said he was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
"He's our mayor," she said to the dispatcher.
Roath called it a non-story when asked about the event later that day.
"It was an incident with a belligerent employee that's being dealt with in-house," Roath said. "The only way this person thought it could be rectified is to call police."
Witnesses to the incident say it began when the mayor and the chief of police were about to meet. Chief Robert Nitz asked McCardell to sit in on the meeting as a third party observer. Roath ordered her to leave, to which Nitz indicated he would then record the meeting.
According to the witnesses, Roath followed McCardell from the room to her office and began to berate her. It was then she called 911.
McCardell would only say a day later that this was a personnel matter, adding "Things are being worked on."
At the town work session that evening George Patchell, town administrator, discussed the development of a Mayor and Commissioners Policies and Procedures Manual. He said it would establish a way to deal with in house issues, although he said recently it had nothing to do with the earlier incident
"It's more about how we handle meetings, how meetings are operated, how they are conducted," Patchell said. Patchell said he is in a fact-gathering mode and the mayor and commissioners are reviewing the charter and are making recommendations.
"We need to look at how many changes to see if we need to hold a special meeting," he added.
McCardell felt that the proposed manual would come into play for such situations.
"Not just from what happened (Tuesday) but everything that's been going on," McCardell said.
At the July 14 town work session, Commissioner Christina Aldridge read a statement addressed to the residents and employees of Perryville.
"It has come to our attention that many of you have had experiences with rude, aggressive and unprofessional behavior from your Elected Officials," Aldridge said. "To say I am embarrassed for our town would be an understatement."
While the statement did not mention specifics, Aldridge, when reached for comment on the statement, said it was directed at Roath.
"His behavior is atrocious and the fact that there's nothing in our town Charter to protect our employees or citizens from his vitriol is embarrassing," she said.
In the statement, Aldridge said she was shocked about the absences in the charter.
"I have to admit I am utterly ashamed to find that there is no protection in place for our Employees or Citizens when it comes to dealing with aggressive, threatening or harassing behavior from any elected official within our town," she said. "This is unacceptable and cannot continue."
She finished her statement by promising something would be done.
"We can't continue to have such a great community when we don't have repercussions for the behavior I'm seeing lately. Employees absolutely not dread coming to work for fear of being threatened or harassed. Citizens should absolutely not dread or fear needing to speak before the board regarding a complaint of need," she said.
The other town commissioners said they agree with everything Aldridge said in the statement.
Perryville is not alone in the absence of addressing how to deal with a need to discipline an elected official. Chesapeake City is the only incorporated town with very specific language spelling out why and when to remove a mayor or council person. A criminal conviction or violation of town charter or ethics starts that process. Charlestown adds extended unexcused absences to its reasons for removal.
Rising Sun, which dismissed Mayor Sandi Didra in 2011 after she was found guilty of embezzlement and felony theft by scheme, has language in its charter that an ouster can occur from a super-majority vote for: failure to attend three consecutive meetings, after being censured or by recall by petition. The four commissioners on the board at the time voted to declare the mayor's office vacant citing the charter's language the officeholders shall be "free of any record of criminal violations other than minor traffic violations and other such minor misdemeanors punishable by fine only."
Perryville's commissioners announced their intention to do likewise and add punitive language to the town charter.
"From this moment forward we will be making it a personal priority to see that our Town Charter is updated and includes a way to hold each of us accountable," Aldridge said, concluding, "We will #dobetter Perryville."
Since taking office in May 2021, Roath has had several run-ins with both elected officials and staff. He sent an email to the Board of Town Commissioners last August asking all four to resign. After the most recent town election, Roath re-arranged the assignments for the board, putting himself in charge of public safety, to the consternation of the board. During the budget process weeks earlier he had questioned the police department budget and chastised Nitz. That led to uniformed members of the department turning its back on Roath at a town meeting.
Roath chalks all this up to what he describes as "known liars with fake Facebook accounts."
He considers this to be an effort to undermine his administration, coming on the heels of a video he posted of two ribbon cuttings in town June 10 and other development such as the arrival of a Wawa on Route 222 near Great Wolf Lodge.
"These are troublemakers in our town ... upset after the post went viral," Roath said. "Stop reading the lies."
