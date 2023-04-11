PERRYVILLE — Commissioners Tim Snelling and Bob Taylor are the only candidates on the ballot for the town election May 9.
featured top story
Perryville election to be uncontested
- By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
-
-
- 0
PERRYVILLE — Commissioners Tim Snelling and Bob Taylor are the only candidates on the ballot for the town election May 9.
Both incumbents were the only candidates to file by the Monday afternoon deadline.
“I guess it just says people are satisfied with the job Bob and I are doing,” Snelling said Tuesday.
Taylor, while saying he is grateful to have been given a third term as a Perryville Commissioner, was not happy that voting is now a moot point.
“There is no ability for people to write in candidates,” Taylor said.
A year ago there were four names on the ballot for the seats retained by Commissioners Christina Aldridge and Michelle Linkey. In 2019, town officials voted on several changes in the election cycle. The mayor and commissioners now serve three year terms. This puts the mayoral race onto its own ballot and also allows for sitting commissioners to pursue that seat without risking the loss of the incumbency.
Unlike Port Deposit, Perryville’s elected body voted down canceling uncontested elections. The same changes also did away with write ins.
“I argued against and voted against taking out the write in option,” Taylor said.
With the election settled, Taylor said he will look to his next term in office.
“I’m excited about what the next three years are going to bring to Perryville and I look forward to being a part of shaping that future,” Taylor said.
Port Deposit has a full ballot for its election, also on May 9. Current Councilman Wayne Tome Jr. and Robert Kline III are seeking the mayor’s seat. The race for two council seats includes Councilman Kevin Brown and challengers Gwendolyn Campbell, Daniel Guercio and Randa Thiele.
A Meet the Candidates event will be held in Nesbitt Hall in Port Deposit, hosted by Community Connecting Us Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.