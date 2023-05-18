PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners found themselves once again discussing the issue of uncontested elections after last week’s turnout for a ballot that only had the names of incumbents.
“I’ve had a lot of complaints from people about spending the money,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling.
Snelling and Commissioner Robert Taylor were the only candidates for the May 9 election. Taking into account the cost of advertising, legal notices, voting machines and staffing for the polls, the election cost Perryville about $3,500.
Perryville made changes to its elections several years ago. Those changes included making the terms of office three years instead of four and placing the mayoral election on its own cycle. This also allowed for an incumbent commissioner to run for mayor without the risk of losing their seat.
Nearby Port Deposit changed its charter to allow for canceling an election when there is no contest, which happened in both 2019 and 2021. However, voters in that town had a full slate of candidates for its May 9 election and a more than 33% turnout.
“There is value in at least having an election,” Taylor said, adding that, even if only a handful of people participate, “You can still say people voted.”
Taylor said he could support canceling an uncontested election if it was identical to this recent event with only incumbents on the ballot.
“If an appointee wants to stay on the board it has to go to election,” Taylor said. He thinks that candidate should have to go before the voters.
“I understand your point and I probably agree with it,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
Perryville also eliminated the write-in ballot citing Maryland election law changes requiring financial disclosure forms from all candidates. Town officials decided that being a write-in candidate would violate that law.
George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator, said there would need to be a charter amendment made, which would include a public hearing. To have the legislation drafted and heard before passage would cost $500, Patchell noted. It could come as soon as the July 6 town meeting.
