Lecco Excavating and Pipeline Services in Elkton took down the former Perryville Outreach Program building at 550 Otsego St. last Wednesday.
The excavator takes a bite out of the former Perryville Outreach Program building at 550 Otsego St. last Wednesday morning.
With the rear wall gone, the Lecco Excavating and Pipeline Services excavator attacks the roof of the 81-year-old house on Otsego Street.
The excavator tries to pull loose a mass of tangle wires inside the wall of 550 Otsego St. in Perryville. The former Perryville Outreach Building was demolished Wednesday.
When the Perryville Outreach Program moved out of 550 Otsego St. in 2019, town officials set $20,000 aside for its demolition. That finally happened Wednesday.
The front of the building fell, creating a cloud of dust. Perryville officials had 550 Otsego St. demolished Wednesday, but have not decided yet what will become of the lot when it is vacant.
Lecco scraped off a lot of the aluminum siding on the former Perryville Outreach building and will recycle it. The 81-year-old house was demolished Wednesday.
Knocking the brick chimney off the side of 550 Otsego St. in Perryville generated a cloud of dust Wednesday morning.
The operator of the excavator carefully lifted every radiator from the rubble of the former Perryville Outreach Program during the demolition process.
PERRYVILLE — Last Wednesday, heavy equipment leveled the house at 550 Otsego St. that was once home to the Perryville Outreach Program.
A crew from Lecco Excavating and Pipeline Construction in Elkton systematically disassembled the house, removing some items — such as the aluminum siding and radiators — and reducing the 81-year-old house to a pile of lumber and drywall.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Danielle Hemling, director of the program now operating out of another town property at 418 Elm St. Hemling said that – while she is getting a lot of use out of the Elm Street location – because Otsego was an actual house, it meant more to some of the OP members.
“It had challenges, which I get,” she said, not the least of which was the continual flooding of the basement. “But because it was a house it was like a second home for a lot of them.”
Started in 2006 as the Perryville Juvenile Outreach Program, the primary goal was to re-direct young people in town who had committed some sort of crime to keep them from becoming repeat offenders. It has since morphed into a community center for school-aged children, operating as after-care when school is in session and a day camp in the summer months.
OP began operations out of a rental property along Aiken Avenue, then moved to Otsego Street when the town purchased the house in 2011 for $125,000. Another $45,502 was spent bringing the house up to code and making it more of a center and less of a home.
IKEA dropped by several times, painting and upgrading the house by turning the second floor into a teen hangout, upgrading the kitchen and adding lots of storage. In spite of all that attention, the basement continued to flood and the front porch was threatening to fall off. August 2019 found the OP in its current home on Elm Street. Hemling liked having all the kids on one floor. The kids liked the big yard and basketball court for outdoor play.
Perryville had budgeted $20,000 to demolish 550 Otsego in 2019, but the pandemic put those plans on hold until last Wednesday, when the demolition was finally underway.
Town officials have not yet determined what will happen with the empty lot, although parking for the Little League field is on the top of the list.
