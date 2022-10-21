George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator, talks with the town’s attorney, Fred Sussman, to obtain legal advice ahead of a vote during the town work session Tuesday night. On Sussman’s recommendation, the mayor and commissioners tabled the vote until the Nov. 1 town meeting.
PERRYVILLE — After a phone call to town attorney Fred Sussman, the Perryville mayor and commissioners decided Tuesday night to table a decision on a contract, which would have given Perryville a guaranteed rate for its electric needs in 2023.
The decision was made during a work session, at which no votes are cast unless there is a special meeting that has been advertised in advance. Because there was no advance notice, Commissioner Bob Taylor expressed concern about the legality of casting his vote on the contract with CQI Associates.
Joe Tabeling, senior associate with the company based in Woodstock, Md., told the elected body they had until noon Wednesday to lock in a low rate for electric for the coming calendar year. He said the volatility of the market means the third party suppliers – such as those shopped by CQI – only offer a short 18-hour window to lock in a contract price.
“We are shopping all the time,” Tabeling said, noting he had four prices to offer from legitimate suppliers in 12-, 24- and 36-month plans. “Our recommendation is to do a 2-step plan with the first being a 12-month contract at 11.34 cents per kilowatt hour and then we suggest a 24-month at 9.83.”
“It’s maximum savings and maximum benefit,” he added.
Debra Sharp, finance director for Perryville, apologized to the board for the heightened urgency but said she had only received the report just ahead of the meeting. Since Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Bob Taylor were attending virtually, they had to have the report scanned and emailed to them, while Commissioners Christina Aldridge and Tim Snelling as well as Mayor Matt Roath were handed hard copies during the meeting at town hall.
“The benefit is this allows us to budget more specifically,” Roath said of the lock-in prices.
George Patchell, town administrator, said the board could declare this an emergency and vote at the work session.
“Or we could wait and we’d be subject to the rates increasing,” Patchell said. Tabeling said it is possible the town could look at the cost rising significantly from the current $132,399 to more than $321,879.
“It is logistically a chance it’ll be higher in two weeks?” Roath asked Tabeling.
“There’s a 99% chance,” Tabeling replied.
That was when Aldridge asked Patchell to get Sussman on the phone for legal advice. Sussman strongly suggested the board wait until its next town meeting on Nov. 1 to vote.
“Because we’re under charter review it’s really not legal (to vote)” Patchell said of his conversation with the town attorney.
“We follow protocol,” Tabeling said. “See you in two weeks.”
