PERRYVILLE — Perryville officials continue to wrangle with the question of how many units in a rental building constitutes a commercial trash service instead of the town's residential service.
"It boggles my mind that we're paying for trash for what amounts to a commercial business," said Commissioner Robert Taylor at the Tuesday night work session.
George Patchell, town administrator, suggested changing the definition of multi-family housing to clarify the number of apartments in a single building. This Refuse Charter Amendment would acknowledge the many former single-family homes in town that have been reconfigured into apartments.
Patchell suggests the town define multi-family as any one structure with more than two residential units under the same roof.
"Two or fewer could also mean a duplex or an in-law suite," Taylor said.
Debbie Sharpe, Finance Director, said she is in negotiations with Trash Tech to pay for all those extra customers that were not factored in to the original contract. Sharpe said when the town put out its RFP for trash service it was for 1,214 units. That number has since risen by 203.
Employees of Trash Tech pointed out large numbers of household waste containers at some addresses, which should have had a commercial dumpster instead.
"George laid this out pretty good with the definitions between commercial and residential," said Commissioner Tim Snelling.
Sharpe also did a study of the multi-family housing using the list of rental properties licensed in Perryville.
The mayor and commissioners will vote on the charter amendment at its July 5 meeting.
