PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Board of Town Commissioners voted to overturn Mayor Matt Roath's board assignments and to return most of the commissioners to what had been their roles before the change took place in May.
Roath assigned Commissioner Christina Aldridge to water and sewer; moving her from planning and zoning, put Commissioner Michelle Linkey on planning and zoning instead of police and public safety; assigned Commissioner Tim Snelling away from public works and put him in charge of the administration post and set Commissioner Bob Taylor to public works, moving him away from water and sewer. That left the police and public safety post, to which Roath assigned himself.
After a closed door meeting following the public session, Taylor was returned to water and sewer, Linkey is back to public safety and Aldridge returns to planning and zoning. Snelling is staying with his administration assignment, placing Roath as the liaison to public works.
At the work session -- which was held Thursday night because the storm Tuesday night knocked out power to Perryville Town Hall -- Taylor moved right away to add the assignment issue to the agenda. Roath fought back saying it was tradition that the mayor make the assignments, while Taylor countered that precedents are only for the courts and that there is no language in Perryville's charter indicating who makes the assignments.
"The charter also says we have a treasurer and a secretary and we don't," Taylor added. "Any decision by the mayor can be overturned by the commissioners. That's in the charter."
"This is not a legislative matter," Roath said. "It's an internal matter."
Taylor turned to Cathy McCardell, assistant town administrator, for her advice.
"It's a legislative matter," McCardell said.
Taylor said these assignments are basically liaisons where the official brings back information from that department to the rest of the board.
"The police and yourself have such a toxic relationship," Taylor said to Roath. During the budget process, Roath took Police Chief Robert Nitz to task, calling the departmental budget, "inaccurate ... that was inflated and full of fluff.” At the May 3 town meeting, uniformed officers in attendance turned their backs on the mayor.
"One employee has a problem with the mayor ... " Roath started to say.
"The mayor thinks it's one employee?" Taylor said, which brought laughter from the audience.
Snelling spoke up, saying the changes made by Roath made no sense since Taylor is the most knowledgable on the town's water and sewer issues at a time when major changes are happening such as the expansion of both infrastructures.
Linkey agreed with Snelling.
"We have so many things coming up with water and sewer that it makes sense for Commissioner Taylor to stay there," Linkey said. "I think the way it was set up is wrong and I told you I preferred to stay where I was."
Roath indicated he made his decision based on the possibility that Taylor may not be re-elected in 2023.
"Commissioner Taylor may have not been with us when we have very big projects," Roath said.
The mayor said he received no input from anyone on the board about the changes beforehand. to which Aldridge stated the assignment changes were a surprise.
"You absolutely sprung this on us," she said, adding that Roath asked for input a year earlier.
