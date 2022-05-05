Perryville's Lower Ferry Park is one of two that residents can easily get to on foot. It has the bandshell that, until the pandemic struck, was seeing increasing usage, according to Commissioner Michelle Linkey.
Perryville's Lower Ferry Park is one of two that residents can easily get to on foot. It has the bandshell that, until the pandemic struck, was seeing increasing usage, according to Commissioner Michelle Linkey.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
The newest of Perryville's three community parks, Ice House Park offers free fishing but for now will not have a dog park, after the project was stricken from the budget Tuesday.
PERRYVILLE — Mayor Matt Roath was not happy that Commissioner Michelle Linkey moved to cut plans for a dog park from the pending budget.
Siding with Linkey, the other three commissioners voted for the cut and Roath gave a resounding 'nay.'
"You're suggesting the moment before we have to sign the budget ... to cut that part of the budget?" Roath said. "It's $75,000, which pales in comparison to other projects."
The dog park was to be built at Perryville Community Park, a project that Roath described as "low in cost and highly impactful."
A dog park was among the items on Roath's platform when he ran for mayor a year ago.
Linkey said that after the last work session – in which Debra Sharpe, the town's Director of Finance, informed the mayor and commissioners about the dwindling contingency funds – she looked for projects to delay.
Noting that this was not the original design, and was a stripped down version, Roath said he still felt the dog park was a good project that would get use.
"This is less than what the town spent on the bandshell, which doesn't get used by anyone in town," Roath said. Even before he was mayor, Roath was an opponent of the bandshell project, calling it a "cozy and expensive fantasy."
Perryville spent at least $143,000 on the bandshell.
Linkey countered that there was momentum building on its use and then the pandemic struck.
"We're talking about the here and now, not then," she said.
Linkey said she brought it up as the vote was cast for a reason.
"Conversations are supposed to be in front of residents and not behind closed doors," Linkey said.
With the voting completed, Roath let his feelings be known.
"That's a dirty trick Michelle; a dirty trick," Roath said. "You're going to wear that one."
Linkey and Commissioner Christina Aldridge are on the ballot in Tuesday's town election as are newcomers James Baxendell and Jacqueline Weih.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.