PERRYVILLE — For lack of a second on the motion made by Mayor Matt Roath to nominate Jackie Weih to an open seat on the town's Board of Appeals, the nomination died Tuesday night.
"Jackie Weih is an honest professional that wants to serve and better the town," Roath said.
The mayor and commissioners have to fill the seat left vacant with the departure of Michael Salmon, who moved out of town.
After announcing Weih, an attorney, was the only person still in consideration for the Board of Appeals, George Patchell, town administrator, said the other candidate withdrew without giving a reason.
"She said she'd accept another position," Patchell said. That candidate was Georgia Galicki, who filed for the seat as the deadline approached.
"So we have a board-certified lawyer who is willing to volunteer her time to better our community and our organization and for personal reasons we have four people who refuse to allow her to do so," Roath said.
Commissioner Bob Taylor said his reason for not approving the nomination was not personal, pointing to Weih's most recent try at joining another town board.
"When she came up for the Planning board the second time I planned to vote for her but she made an accusation against Commissioner (Christina) Aldridge to try to get her to recuse herself. An accusation that was false," Taylor said. "Making a false accusation and then thinking that is going to get the rest of the board to vote for her shows a lack of judgment I feel is necessary for the Appeals Board."
Weih attempted to remind the board of its duties, saying that appointments are matters of "shall" and not "may." However, she was informed that no one was allowed to speak except the elected body during the town meeting.
"So this board is going to leave the board unmanned?" Roath said. Again the board was silent.
Weih would not comment after the vote.
However, after the town meeting, Roath said he felt that his friendship with Weih, and the fact that she ran in the last election against Aldridge and Commissioner Michelle Linkey, coming in fourth in a field of four candidates, was what drove the commissioners' action.
"That they can't get past that shows the attitude toward their position and not benefitting their own community," Roath said. "Jackie Weih is a good person."
