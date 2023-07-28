Perryville Town Administrator George Patchell, far right, asks Mayor Matt Roath to make opening remarks for the groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning for the town's wastewater treatment plant expansion.
Shovels ceremonially broke ground Thursday morning at Perryville’s wastewater treatment plant on Marion Tapp Parkway to signal the start of construction of the $8.2 million expansion project.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger reads a proclamation to Perryville Mayor Matt Roath congratulating the town for breaking ground on its $8.2 million wastewater expansion project.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PERRYVILLE — Ground was broken Thursday morning on construction that will expand the Town of Perryville’s wastewater treatment capacity and improve its ability to clean the Chesapeake Bay.
Maryland Department of the Environment is funding more than 96% of Perryville’s $8.2 million denitrification project. Commissioner Bob Taylor gives all the credit for that money to George Smith, former superintendent of the town’s water and wastewater operations.
“George was responsible for identifying the grant and seeing the process through,” Taylor said. As the town commissioner in charge on that infrastructure Taylor had special appreciation of Smith, who stepped away from the role but it staying in the town’s employ part-time until the project is complete.
“He taught me everything I could ever know about water and sewer,” Taylor said.
Perryville was preparing to go to the bond market in 2021 when word was received from MDE about the grant. The town has also been awarded an annual sum — typically around $60,000 from the Bay Restoration Fund — for its success in Enhanced Nutrient Reduction.
“We stayed under,” Taylor said of the existing plant’s ability to maintain its ENR. “But it was slowly creeping up and we knew we had to do something.”
Perryville is required to control the amount of nitrates its wastewater system discharges into the Chesapeake Bay, which it has consistently done with its current system. However, the new system will greatly improve the removal process even as the town grows and adds more customers to its system. Mayor Matt Roath said the expansion will help with the town’s exploding growth.
“This will meet our impending commercial and residential growth,” Roath said.
“It’s great to partner with the town of Perryville,” said Devon Dodson, Assistant Secretary of MDE. “Perryville has done the right thing to meet growth. This is important to bring jobs and people to Maryland so they can enjoy the quality of life we have all enjoyed.”
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger called herself “a big proponent of grant funding.”
“And I’m very excited for the positive growth,” Hornberger said. She also presented the town with a proclamation.
The groundbreaking ceremony was short and to the point with gold shovels digging into a mound prepared for the occasion.
“This is just a fantastic day for Perryville and Cecil County,” Didson said. “You are preparing for the growth that is to come.”
Patchell said this construction is expected to be completed in February. Meanwhile, Perryville is also planning to expand its water treatment plant by doubling the size. Filtration cassettes are on order from Hungary and should arrive in the fall.
Taylor expects both projects will end around the same time. He said there would also be a groundbreaking for that project.
