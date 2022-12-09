PERRYVILLE — The Town of Perryville mayor and commissioners approved five amendments to Perryville’s charter, but not before editing the governance amendment to strike language that would have paid the elected body.
“I move to strike new language ... which is specific language for payment and compensation,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor.
Although Commissioner Michelle Linkey pointed out that any pay would not be available to the current board and that it would go to board members after being elected or re-elected, the mayor and commissioners agreed to take out the language and approved the governance legislation.
Also approved were charter amendments for the electoral process, finance, personnel and miscellaneous. However, it was the compensation issue that brought out public comment Tuesday night.
Jim Eberhardt was mayor of Perryville for 14 years and spoke in the public hearing about his dislike for the idea of being paid for what he considers a volunteer position.
“This board ought to remain a volunteer board and not be compensated,” Eberhardt said, adding that Perryville – like other communities – thrives on its volunteers for such things as Little League, Rodgers Tavern, Community Fire Company of Perryville, River Sweep and those that feed the feral cat colony in Perryville Community Park. Being a volunteer board sets an example, he added.
“This board in the future is going to ask people to come forward and volunteer,” Eberhardt said.
Tracie Mahan listed the many organizations in which she volunteers.
“If you’re a volunteer you do it because you love your town,” Mahan said. The fact that some neighboring municipalities pay their boards didn’t sway her and added it could be negative. “I feel like Havre de Grace people are stuck there.”
Mayor Matt Roath said none of the current members of the board serve to make a living, but said the job is a responsibility and can be stressful.
“Volunteers are an increasingly difficult thing to find,” Roath said, noting his observation that long time volunteers are aging and few younger people are stepping up to take their place. “These are challenging times.”
It was pointed out that, in the last town election there were four candidates on the ballot for two seats, indicating that the interest in serving on the volunteer board was still present.
“I want you to know how appreciated you are,” said Julie Rachel. “However, Perryville is not comparable to Aberdeen, Bel Air, Elkton or Havre de Grace. It’s not even half the size of those areas. I am not in favor of compensation.”
Rachel, who serves as chair of Perryville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said she also volunteers with other community organizations. “Community service is incredibly important to me and especially in a small town like ours.”
She said if the town has the money to pay the mayor and commissioners – a proposed figure of $5,000 for commissioners and $7,500 for the mayor – that money could be better spent elsewhere.
“We all know about the trash situation,” Rachel said. Perryville recently had to renegotiate its contract with Trash Tech over a miscalculation in the number of customers. Residents complained of missed pick ups and cans left in the street. “I would propose if the town extra money let’s use these funds to get this better quality of service back.”
She added, the town needs to consider where cuts would come, when necessary.
“What happens if the money is not available? Will additional services be cut?” she asked.
Roath said this is not a money grab and would not result in taxes being raised but added Perryville is a business with a $6 million budget whose (elected) employees are not being paid.
Jackie Weih also supports pay for the mayor and commissioners.
“It’s a huge obligation and a lot of time and effort,” Weih said. She said the job involves lots of meetings and decision making. “Maybe a little bit more thought will go into it with the compensation.”
She added that being compensated may also bring more liability to an otherwise volunteer board.
Volunteer positions are different than paid, according to Charlene Hall.
“The mayor and commissioners have a lot of obligations,” she said, pointing to not only meetings but also events in town. “If you are a volunteer you can say ‘I’m not coming.’” Hall favors a small compensation. Hall was not opposed to a small compensation.
“I don’t think our taxpayers should be footing a bill for a salary when it’s a volunteer job,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling, who said he would vote against the pay.
Taylor motioned to remove the compensation language and the amendment was approved along with four others.
