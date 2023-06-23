PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners of Perryville have agreed to a proposal presented to the board that would allow the developers of Captain Lee’s to make payments over time for required tree plantings.
“He has to provide some plantings to mitigate paving,” Dianna Battaglia, Director of Planning, said at the Tuesday night work session. To comply with the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Commission, any approved waterfront development has to replant whatever trees were removed as part of construction. Battaglia explained that after construction there would not be enough room at 31 River Road to plant all the required trees.
“So he is allowed to pay a fee in lieu,” she said. That amount is $81,000, which would be held by the town. “The town can only use the funds to plant in a critical area elsewhere.”
“But we don’t have anywhere to use that,” said Commissioner Michelle Linkey, to which Battaglia agreed.
Dave Carey, the developer of the property on which will be a restaurant, bar and event venue, has asked that he be allowed to pay 10 monthly installments.
“Should he miss a payment I could issue a cease and desist order,” Battaglia told the board.
“So he’s going to be held accountable either way,” Commissioner Tim Snelling said.
Either way, the work gets accomplished, Mayor Matt Roath said.
“It seems like it will help them get their project done expeditiously,” Roath said.
At the same work session the board held a brief public hearing regarding changes to its Chesapeake Bay Critical Area regulations and maps. Battaglia said each needs to be reviewed every six years by Maryland law. As the town continues its exponential growth she said it was even more important to complete these revisions.
“With today’s technology and mapping from the water’s edge out it reduces area and removes many properties to outside the critical area,” she said.
Battaglia said the area itself is no different but the boundaries are more accurate.
The board is expected to vote at its July 6 meeting on Ordinance 2023-13, which makes changes to Chapter 84 of the town code.
Developed in the early 1980s, The Chesapeake Bay Critical Area is comprised of some 640,000 acres of shoreline in Maryland approximately 1,000 feet from the mean high tide to the water’s edge. Basically it provides a buffer to protect the bay from development and run-off and requires a level of environmental stewardship.
Any Perryville resident wanting more information about where their property lies in the Critical Areas can contact Planning and Zoning at Perryville Town Hall by calling 410-642-6066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.