Maryland SHA says Perryville will get Route 222 sidewalks in 2024

The Maryland State Highway Administration has informed Perryville that construction of sidewalks from St. Mark’s Church Road down Route 222 to Clayton Street once Perryville will commence in April 2024, some 10 years after it was first proposed.

PERRYVILLE — In 2015, the Maryland State Highway Administration placed a sidewalk project for Route 222 from St. Mark’s Church Road to Clayton Street on its to-do list.


  

