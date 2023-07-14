The Maryland State Highway Administration has informed Perryville that construction of sidewalks from St. Mark’s Church Road down Route 222 to Clayton Street once Perryville will commence in April 2024, some 10 years after it was first proposed.
PERRYVILLE — In 2015, the Maryland State Highway Administration placed a sidewalk project for Route 222 from St. Mark’s Church Road to Clayton Street on its to-do list.
Perryville’s mayor and commissioners announced Tuesday that those sidewalks will now be built next year.
“This has been in the works since 2014,” George Patchell, town administrator, told the elected body.
The sticking point has been rights of way for two properties along Perryville Road. Owners of those properties had to give the SHA permission to lay the concrete on those properties for use by the public. Beacon Point Home Owners Association and Patterson Funeral Home are those owners.
“Perryville will reimburse SHA $109,998 for those rights of way and will maintain the sidewalks upon completion,” Patchell said.
Eight years ago, a commissioner — the late Barbara Brown — asked why the sidewalks could not go along 222 on the other side. She noted she would watch students walking to and from Perryville High School on the shoulder or across front yards. However, the SHA wanted these walks to connect with sidewalks at 222 and US Route 4, which had been just completed in 2015.
Patchell noted that the sidewalks would be used and pointed to the J1 visa students working at Great Wolf Lodge who walk from the Days Inn housing to Food Lion.
“Our community has been screaming about this,” Mayor Matt Roath said. “This is a very exciting project.”
