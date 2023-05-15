NEWARK, DEL. — Investigators have filed numerous criminal charges against a Cecil County man and woman after they allegedly tried to shoplift items from a Christiana Mall store — which led to one of them reportedly assaulting two employees before running away, according to the Delaware State Police.
As of Monday afternoon, one of the suspects — Thomas Donnelly, 41, of Perry Point — remained at large after he allegedly assaulted two Macy’s employees that confronted him at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Donnelly was last seen running along northbound Interstate 95, a short distance from Christiana Mall, police added.
The other suspect — Veronica Lewis, 40, also of Perry Point — was arrested at the scene of the incident, which started at about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday when Lewis attempted to walk out of Macy’s with a “bag of stolen merchandise” and was confronted by an asset protection employee, police reported.
As the asset protection employee detained Lewis, Donnelly assaulted that worker and grabbed the bag of stolen merchandise, police said. Donnelly then attempted to run away while holding the bag of stolen merchandise, but a second employee confronted him, police added.
“(Donnelly) physically assaulted the second employee, dropped the bag of stolen merchandise, and fled to the parking lot. Upon troopers’ arrival, the male suspect fled on foot onto northbound Interstate 95. A continued search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful,” a DSP spokesperson outlined.
Further investigation revealed that Lewis and Donnelly had driven to the mall and had parked Donnelly’s vehicle in the mall parking lot, according to police.
That led to DSP investigators conducting a court-approved search of the suspect vehicle, in which they found and confiscated slightly more than five grams of suspect methamphetamine, police said. The search of the vehicle led to investigators identifying Donnelly as one of the two suspects, police added.
Lewis is charged with attempted first-degree robbery, hindering prosecution and second-degree conspiracy, according to the DSP spokesperson, who further reported that Lewis was later released on an unsecured $7,000 bond after her arraignment.
Although still not in custody, as of Monday afternoon, Donnelly is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, in addition to resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Donnelly is asked to contact Corporal B. Wingate of Delaware State Police Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or by calling 911. Information also may be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
